European markets open lower after comments from Fed's Powell

In a report issued at its Global Supertrends Conference, Credit Suisse discussed "the most significant societal changes" that could result in tangible investment...Investing in supertrendsread more
Wall Street firms have a playbook for a potential rapid move higher in stock markets.Marketsread more
Volkswagen posted operating profit of 3.9 billion euros for the first three months of the year, in line with analyst expectations.Earningsread more
It only took one word from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on inflation to send the markets reeling, and that word was 'transitory.'Market Insiderread more
Indonesia, the world's fourth most populous country, is planning to move its capital away from Jakarta, which is suffering from severe congestion and also rapidly sinking.Asia Politicsread more
The Federal Reserve did, however, make a slight cut to the interest rate paid on excess reserves that banks keep at the Fed.The Fedread more
The LSE recently invested in Nivaura, a start-up that claims to have issued the world's first automated cryptocurrency-denominated bond.Technologyread more
Washington and Beijing have pushed to resolve a trade dispute that led to a series of tariffs and raised fears about spiraling economic damage.Politicsread more
Stocks in Asia Pacific were mixed on Thursday, following the U.S. Federal Reserve's overnight monetary policy decision and hints that the central bank is not considering a cut...Asia Marketsread more
Despite rising headwinds and concerns about a slowdown in the global economy, Asian developing economies are still set to grow "in a very steady way," the president of the...Asia Economyread more
U.S. Attorney General William Barr will not testify before the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday, a committee aide tells NBC News.Politicsread more
European stocks followed their U.S. counterparts lower on Thursday morning after the Federal Reserve chairman hinted that lower rates may not be in the cards.
The pan-European Euro Stoxx 600 Index was lower 0.3% in early deals. Most major bourses were in negative territory with only the German DAX bucking the trend.
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said in a news conference Wednesday that recently low inflationary pressures may only be "transitory," dashing speculation the central bank was at least entertaining the idea of a rate cut because of tame inflation.
In Europe, most major bourses were reopening after the May Day holiday. Carlsberg, BNP Paribas, Shell, ING and VW were just some of the companies due to report corporate earnings on Thursday morning.
Meanwhile, investors in the U.K. will monitor a rate decision from the Bank of England. There are also local elections being held in the country.