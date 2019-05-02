Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: 3M, Tesla, Caterpillar, Starbucks, Boeing & more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

3M — 3M is buying wound care technology company Acelity from a consortium led by funds advised by Apax Partners. The deal has an enterprise value of $6.7 billion including assumed debt, and 3M is cutting its projected share buybacks for 2019 following the announcement of the deal.

Tesla — Tesla detailed new capital raising plans that would generate about $2.3 billion in gross proceeds. That includes a 2.7 million share common stock offering, of which CEO Elon Musk may buy nearly 42,000, and $1.35 billion in convertible notes.

Cigna — The insurance company earned an adjusted $3.90 per share for the first quarter, above the consensus estimate of $3.73 a share. Revenue also beat forecasts and Cigna also raised its full-year outlook. Cigna is being helped by improved sales at its health services unit, which now includes the pharmacy benefits business of recently acquired Express Scripts.

Caterpillar — The heavy equipment maker raised its quarterly dividend by 20% to $1.03 per share.

Dow Inc. — The chemical maker reported better-than-expected revenue in its first report since being separated from DowDupont on April 1. It did not give an earnings per share number, but its core earnings total was 24% lower than in the year-earlier period, hurt by lower prices.

DowDupont — DowDupont matched forecasts with adjusted earnings of 84 cents per share, while revenue fell below Wall Street forecasts. The company's results were hit by bad weather and weakness in the auto and mobile phone markets.

Under Armour — The athletic apparel maker earned 5 cents per share for the first quarter, beating analysts' predictions of a breakeven quarter. Under Armour's revenue also beat estimates amid strong overseas demand and the company raised its full-year forecast.

Dunkin' Brands — The restaurant chain reported adjusted quarterly profit of 67 cents per share, 5 cents a share above estimates. Revenue also topped forecasts and Dunkin' had a better-than-expected same store sales increase of 2.4%.

Tempur Sealy — The mattress retailer beat estimates by 6 cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of 54 cents per share. Revenue beat forecasts as well, and the company raised its full-year forecast.

Wayfair — The home furnishings seller lost $1.62 per share for the first quarter, 2 cents a share wider than Wall Street had anticipated. Revenue topped estimates, however.

Qualcomm — Qualcomm reported adjusted quarterly profit of 77 cents per share, 6 cents above estimates. The chipmaker's revenue also exceeded Wall Street forecasts, however the company predicted lower-than-expected shipments for its cellular phone chips. Separately, Qualcomm said it would receive at least $4.5 billion as part of its recent legal settlement with Apple.

Square — Square came in 3 cents a share above estimates, with adjusted quarterly profit of 11 cents per share. The mobile payments company's revenue was also above analysts' forecasts. The stock, however, is coming under pressure due to a lower-than=expected current-quarter outlook, with transaction volume in a downward trend.

Fitbit — Fitbit lost an adjusted 15 cents per share for its latest quarter, 7 cents a share less than analysts had predicted. The fitness device maker's revenue came in above Wall Street estimates as it sold 2.9 million of its wearable devices during the quarter.

Caesars Entertainment — The casino operator lost 32 cents per share for the first quarter, wider than the 18 cents a share loss Wall Street was expecting. Revenue came in above estimates, however, and Caesars said it saw a 5.8% rise in Las Vegas market business.

Eventbrite — Eventbrite lost 13 cents per share for the first quarter, wider than the 10 cents a share loss expected by analysts. The event ticketing company's revenue also came in below forecasts. Eventbrite also gave a weaker-than-expected forecast for the current quarter, as it deals with higher operating expenses.

Facebook — Facebook is reportedly negotiating a settlement with the Federal Trade Commission that would involve the creation of an independent privacy oversight committee, according to Politico.

Starbucks — Starbucks is recalling 263,000 coffee presses due to a laceration hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Boeing — The Federal Aviation Administration is mandating new flight control software and parts for Boeing's 787 Dreamliner, to address various safety issues. Boeing had already outlined related changes in service bulletins over the past few years, with the FAA's directive making those changes compulsory.

Sanofi — The drugmaker received Food and Drug Administration approval for its dengue vaccine known as Dengvaxia.

MetLife — MetLife reported earnings of $1.48 per share for the first quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 a share, though the insurance company's revenue was below forecasts. Rival Prudential Financial missed estimates by 16 cents a share, with first-quarter profit of $3 per share, with revenue slightly below forecasts. Prudential's results were hurt by higher long-term employee compensation expenses.

Beyond Meat — The meat substitute maker will make its Wall Street debut today after pricing its initial public offering at $25 per share, at the upper end of its projected range. Beyond Meat will trade on the Nasdaq.