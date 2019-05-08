Disney's theme parks are thriving and Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge isn't even open yet

Higher ticket prices didn't deter tourists from taking trips to Disney theme parks during the second quarter.

The company, which reported earnings Wednesday after the closing bell, said guests spent more and stayed longer during their time at Disney parks and on cruises in the quarter, boosting revenue up 5% to $6.2 billion during the three-month period ended March 30.

This is good news for Disney as it is about to open what some consider its most anticipated theme park expansion land ever — Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.

The company said the spike in spending was primarily due to increases in average ticket prices, which jumped an average of 8% in January and upwards of 15% in March at Walt Disney World. Parkgoers also spent more on food, beverages and merchandise while visiting the parks.

Sales of consumer products on Disney's cruise line and higher attendance and hotel room occupation at the Hong Kong Disneyland Resort were also factors, the company said.

Earlier this month, free reservations for entry into Disney's new theme park land Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge in California filled out in less than two hours. Fans were permitted to sign up for a 4-hour window to visit that area of the park through the online reservation system.