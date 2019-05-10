Uber CEO says he's building the next Amazon, even though growth is slowing

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi plans for 2019 to be the company's peak year for losses, and that the company should be compared to Amazon's rise.

"That would be our intention, although there can't be any guarantee," Khosrowshahi said of Uber reaching peak losses this year in an interview with CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin on "Squawk Box" Friday ahead of Uber's market debut. Lyft executives said on their first earnings call Tuesday that 2019 would be their peak year for losses, leading several analysts to raise their price targets on the stock.

Like Lyft, Uber's path to profitability has been a key area of concern for analysts as the company prepares its IPO. Amid speculation of its ability to turn a profit, Uber's market cap has fallen from lofty expectations as high as $120 billion, according to early reports, to $75.46 billion on a non-diluted basis based on its IPO price of $45 per share.