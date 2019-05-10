CNBC Disruptor 50

Uber CEO says he's building the next Amazon, even though growth is slowing

  • Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said he plans for 2019 to be the company's peak year for losses in an interview with CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin.
  • Lyft executives said on their first earnings call Tuesday they expect this year to be their peak year for losses as well.
  • He compared Uber to Amazon, which went public with losses, but high growth.
Uber Technologies CEO Dara Khosrowshahi stands outside the New York Stock Exchange ahead of the company's IPO May 10, 2019.
Andrew Kelly | Reuters
Uber Technologies CEO Dara Khosrowshahi stands outside the New York Stock Exchange ahead of the company's IPO May 10, 2019.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi plans for 2019 to be the company's peak year for losses, and that the company should be compared to Amazon's rise.

"That would be our intention, although there can't be any guarantee," Khosrowshahi said of Uber reaching peak losses this year in an interview with CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin on "Squawk Box" Friday ahead of Uber's market debut. Lyft executives said on their first earnings call Tuesday that 2019 would be their peak year for losses, leading several analysts to raise their price targets on the stock.

Like Lyft, Uber's path to profitability has been a key area of concern for analysts as the company prepares its IPO. Amid speculation of its ability to turn a profit, Uber's market cap has fallen from lofty expectations as high as $120 billion, according to early reports, to $75.46 billion on a non-diluted basis based on its IPO price of $45 per share.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi: We want long-term investors   

In its IPO filing, Uber posted an adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.85 billion in 2018. But Uber executives have leveraged its losses as a way to compare the company to another infamously unprofitable company at its IPO: Amazon. While Uber's financials still look different from Amazon's at its IPO as a much bigger company already with slowing revenue growth, Khosrowshahi said in his CNBC interview that he stands behind the comparison.

"It's a fair comparison at the wrong time," he said. "So a lot of private companies now are holding off much longer before they go public. We are much bigger, much more mature as a company as we go public, and if you do look at the growth rates, our audience is growing 33% on a year on year basis, transactions are growing 36%. To be able to grow transactions 36% on a $50 billion base is pretty incredible, and we hope to keep it going."

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.

Watch: Why Uber is losing money and what it will take to become profitable

Uber app
Why Uber is losing money and what it will take to become profitable   

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
AMZN
---
LYFT
---
UBER
---

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...