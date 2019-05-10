What to watch today: Dow futures turn positive, US imposes tariffs, Uber prices IPO and more

Booking Holdings (BKNG) earned an adjusted $11.17 per share for its latest quarter, 10 cents below consensus forecasts. Revenue also missed estimates, but the parent of Priceline and other travel services said it should see revenue growth this quarter.

Dropbox (DBX) beat estimates by four cents with adjusted quarterly profit of 10 cents per share, and the file storage company also saw revenue come in ahead of expectations. Dropbox signed up more paying users during the quarter, and also posted an increase in revenue per user.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN) reported adjusted quarterly earnings of $1.61 per share, a penny ahead of consensus, with the casino operator's revenue very slightly below estimates amid a drop in Macau casino action.

Zillow Group (ZG) lost 33 cents per share for the first quarter, smaller than the 35 cent loss that Wall Street analysts had been expecting. The real estate website operator's revenue beat forecasts, increasing 51 percent compared to a year ago, and it also saw an increase in unique monthly users.

Symantec (SYMC) shares are under pressure after the cybersecurity software company's chief executive officer unexpectedly resigned, and it issued a profit warning for the current quarter. Director Richard Hill, who will fill the CEO slot on an interim basis, said former CEO Greg Clark had issues with an ill parent.

Yelp (YELP) earned two cents per share for the first quarter, compared to consensus estimates of one cent, and the consumer review website operator also had higher-than-expected revenue. However, Yelp gave weaker-than-expected revenue guidance for the current quarter and said unique visitors to its desktop and mobile sites had declined during the first quarter.

Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) filed to spin off its Asian business in a Hong Kong-based initial public offering. Sources who spoke to Reuters say the deal could be worth at least $5 billion.

TiVo (TIVO) will split itself into two separate companies, one for its product division, the other for intellectual property licensing. The maker of set top boxes and digital video recorders has been exploring options for its businesses for more than a year.

Viacom (VIAB) agreed to slash its fees for distribution in its recent deal with AT&T's DirecTV unit, according to people familiar with those negotiations who spoke to the Wall Street Journal.

News Corp. (NWSA) reported adjusted quarterly profit of four cents per share, compared to forecasts of a breakeven quarter, though the media company's revenue did fall below estimates. The bottom line was helped by an increase in digital subscriptions for the Wall Street Journal and New York Post publisher, as well as expansion at its digital real estate businesses.

GoPro (GPRO) reported an adjusted quarterly loss of seven cents per share, two cents smaller-than-expected, and the high definition camera maker's revenue beat estimates. GoPro also raised its full-year revenue forecast amid high demand for its new line of action cameras.