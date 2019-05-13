What to watch today: Stocks struggling, US-China tariffs, bitcoin and more

BY THE NUMBERS

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning with China trade talks appearing to be at a deadlock. Despite Friday's gains, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq are coming off their largest weekly losses of 2019, and the Dow has posted three consecutive weekly losses. (CNBC)



* Here's how China may retaliate to Trump's tariff hike (CNBC)

* JP Morgan: Tariff battle is just the start of a global trade reordering (CNBC)

Bitcoin jumped above $7,000 over the weekend, continuing a stunning comeback for the cryptocurrency in 2019. It marks yet another move higher for the world's most-valuable cryptocurrency, which is now up nearly 90% since the start of the year. (CNBC)

Uber (UBER) remained under pressure in premarket trading after dropping 7.6% in its debut session Friday, one of the worst first-day performances ever for a high profile IPO. The stock closed below $42 per share with a market cap of $69.7 billion. (CNBC)



* Uber's IPO caps an era of mediocrity and small thinking in Silicon Valley (CNBC)

There are no earnings reports of note out this morning, while Legg Mason (LM), Famous Dave's (DAVE), and Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) release quarterly numbers after today's closing bell. Separately, there are no economic reports on the calendar for today. (CNBC)