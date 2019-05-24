Trump appeals judge's ruling that Deutsche Bank, Capital One can comply with House Democrats' subpoena for financial records

U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos (L) is shown in this court room sketch during a hearing where he ruled that Deutsche Bank AG and Capital One Financial Corp must comply with subpoenas issued to them by two U.S. House of Representatives committees to provide financial records to lawmakers investigating U.S. President Donald Trump's businesses, in Manhattan Federal Court in New York City, U.S. May 22, 2019.

President Donald Trump, his businesses and members of his family on Friday appealed a federal judge's decision that Deutsche Bank and Capital One can turn over years of financial records relating to the president.

On Wednesday, U.S. District Court Edgardo Ramos said that the two banks can comply with the subpoenas issued by the Democrat-led House Intelligence and Financial Services Committees for a broad range of financial information. Trump and three of his children — Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump — had sued to block the subpoenas, arguing that they had no "legitimate legislative purpose" and that they were intended to dig up dirt to damage Trump politically.

A lawyer for Trump told Ramos in federal court in Manhattan on Wednesday that an appeal was "probably a safe bet."

Attorneys for Trump did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for a statement on their appeal.

The appeal Friday marks the second time Trump has sought to overturn a judge's decision that would force the disclosure of his financial records. On Monday, a judge in Washington, D.C., federal court ruled that Mazars LLC, the president's accounting firm, had to turn over such records in response to another subpoena from House Democrats. Trump appealed that ruling the following day.

In both cases, the judges rejected outright each of the arguments put forward to block the subpoenas from House Democrats. The judges outlined broad subpoena powers for Congress, set a low bar for Congress establishing a "legislative purpose" when issuing subpoenas, and dismissed the notion that the judiciary should be responsible for evaluating Congress' political motives.

In the Mazars ruling, Judge Amit Mehta wrote that "so long as Congress investigates on a subject matter on which 'legislation could be had,'" then Congress is acting within the bounds of the U.S. Constitution.

Shortly after the ruling, Trump slammed Mehta for making "totally the wrong decision," and noted that Mehta is an "Obama-appointed judge."

Ramos said when delivering his ruling from the bench in court Wednesday that while the Democrats' subpoenas are "undeniably broad," they are "clearly pertinent."

Ramos was also appointed by President Barack Obama.

Neither bank in that case had tried to thwart the subpoenas. After the ruling, Deutsche Bank spokeswoman Kerrie McHugh said: "We remain committed to providing appropriate information to all authorized investigations and will abide by a court order regarding such investigations." The spokeswoman offered the same statement Friday in response to CNBC's request for comment on the notice of appeal.

