Trump warns Roy Moore to stay out of the 2020 Alabama Senate race – 'The consequences will be devastating'

Roy Moore, a Republican from Alabama, speaks during an election night party in Montgomery, Alabama, U.S., on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017.

President Donald Trump doesn't want Roy Moore getting in the way of Republicans winning back a U.S. Senate seat next year in the reliably red state of Alabama.

"I have NOTHING against Roy Moore, and unlike many other Republican leaders, wanted him to win. But he didn't, and probably won't," Trump tweeted Wednesday morning, mentioning his prior endorsement of Moore, a former judge who has been accused of committing sexual misconduct against teenage girls decades ago. Moore has denied the allegations, and Trump has defended him.