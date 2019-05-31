Asia stocks poised to rise as investors await release of Chinese economic data

The White House has put pressure on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democrats to ratify the United States Mexico Canada Agreement.Politicsread more
Stocks in Asia were set to rise on Friday, and meanwhile, tensions between the U.S. and China continue to heat up.
Shares in Japan were poised to gain, with the Nikkei futures contract in Chicago at 20,965, as compared to the Nikkei 225's last close at 20,942.53.
Futures also pointed to a higher open in Australia. The SPI futures contract was at 6,412.0, as compared to the ASX 200's last close at 6,392.10.
Investors will be watching out for China's manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index for May, with the data set to be released at 9:00 a.m. HK/SIN. The mainland Chinese markets are scheduled to open at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN.
Overnight on Wall Street, shares staged a partial recovery from their losses in the previous session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 43.47 points higher at 25,169.88, while the S&P 500 rose 0.2% to end its trading day at 2,788.86. The Nasdaq Composite gained 0.3% to close at 7,567.72. The major indexes had closed lower on Wednesday, with the Dow dropping more than 200 points.
The S&P 500 is down more than 5% this month and remains below 2,800 — a key level watched by traders — for the first time since late March.
The ongoing trade fight between the U.S. and China also continues to weigh on markets, following a recent escalation in rhetoric.
Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Zhang Hanhui said Thursday that provoking trade disputes amounted to "naked economic terrorism. " Also, China has halted soy purchases from the U.S., according to Bloomberg News.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 98.142 after seeing lows around 98.1 yesterday.
The Japanese yen traded at 109.56 against the dollar after seeing lows above 109.6 in the previous session, while the Australian dollar changed hands at $0.6912 after declining from highs above $0.692 yesterday.
— CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report.