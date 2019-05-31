Asia stocks poised to rise as investors await release of Chinese economic data

Stocks in Asia were set to rise on Friday, and meanwhile, tensions between the U.S. and China continue to heat up.

Shares in Japan were poised to gain, with the Nikkei futures contract in Chicago at 20,965, as compared to the Nikkei 225's last close at 20,942.53.

Futures also pointed to a higher open in Australia. The SPI futures contract was at 6,412.0, as compared to the ASX 200's last close at 6,392.10.

Investors will be watching out for China's manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index for May, with the data set to be released at 9:00 a.m. HK/SIN. The mainland Chinese markets are scheduled to open at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN.