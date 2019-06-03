The special relationship: US-UK ties on 'shaky ground' as Trump arrives for three-day visit

President Donald Trump's first state visit to Britain comes fraught with the possibility of diplomatic peril, with a Conservative Party leadership contest as well as differences over Huawei and Iran likely to test the resolve of the so-called "special relationship."

Traveling with the First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump, the U.S. president will embark on a three-day trip to the U.K. from Monday. It will include a private lunch and banquet dinner at Buckingham Palace with Queen Elizabeth II, tea with Prince Charles and a visit to Westminster Abbey.

The visit comes at a time when cracks are starting to appear in the transatlantic relationship, with political analysts concerned his "off-the-cuff" and "impulsive" leadership style could make matters worse over the coming days.

"I would say the special relationship is certainly on shaky ground," Cailin Birch, global economist at the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), told CNBC via telephone.

Trade disputes with countries across the world demonstrate the U.S. president's "America First" approach to bilateral partnerships, Birch said, before adding his combative approach to traditional western allies represents a "fundamental shift" in U.S. foreign policy.

Some in the U.S. and U.K. have prided themselves on sharing a cultural, political and commercial bond that has long been called the "special relationship."

The phrase was first used in 1946 by then-prime minister Winston Churchill, with the U.S. and U.K. having overcome the global turmoil, terror and loss of life of World War II together.

The relationship has since then been marked by ongoing commercial and cultural links, helped by a shared language, and a willingness to ally in military operations, the fight against the Islamic State militant group in Syria and Iraq being the most recent joint action.

But, with Trump in the White House, the conventional rules of diplomacy have been ripped up and the dynamic between the U.S. and the U.K., and the rest of the world, is changing. Whether the "special relationship" can survive appears increasingly uncertain.