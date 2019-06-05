The FANG stocks are flashing a warning signal for the entire stock market

Fear of increased government scrutiny has pushed the most popular stocks of this bull market into a precarious chart pattern which could signal more pain ahead for the group and the rest of the stock market.

A chart analyst at Bank of America Merrill Lynch tracked the performance of the four 'FANG' names — Facebook, Amazon, Netflix, and Google-parent company Alphabet — versus the broader S&P 500 since December 2017. A "head-and-shoulders" pattern, which in the past has signaled a top, has formed in those 'FANG' stocks once again, just as they did last year before the group and the rest of the market fell apart.

"Early-October 2018 saw Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Google (FANG) break below a short-term uptrend after forming a head and shoulders top," said Stephen Suttmeier, chief equity technical strategist at Bank of America-Merrill Lynch, in a note on Wednesday. "This was a canary in the coal mine for the late-2018 U.S. equity market correction."

"Past weeks have seen the emergence of a similar head and shoulders top on FANG, supported by a similar breakdown relative to the S&P 500, confirming a pullback for the S&P 500," he added.

The 'FANG' stocks formed its most recent head-and-shoulders pattern after the group hit a high in March, a higher high in April, and a lower high in late May.