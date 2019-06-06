New government pressure could mean the end of tech mega deals

Scrutiny from federal regulators will likely have a chilling effect on mega deals from some of the world's most valuable companies.

While a bulk of Wall Street analysts have said that possible antitrust probes into Facebook, Apple, Google's parent company Alphabet and Amazon won't result in actual breakups, it could hurt their ability and appetite to buy up other companies.

"The biggest impact may be that future acquisitions of size will be much harder to do, though we believe most investors were already assuming this to be the case," Raymond James internet analyst Aaron Kessler said in a note to clients this week. "Antitrust investigations into top tech names present a risk that is very likely to persist even in the event of a Presidential administration changeover following the 2020 election."

The bulk of mergers don't need approval from the Department of Justice or Federal Trade Commission due to their size. Although there are exemptions, the antitrust watchdogs only require companies to report deals valued at more than $90 million. Regardless, either agency "can take legal action to block deals that it believes would substantially lessen competition," according to the FTC's site.

Technology stocks got pummeled this week after reports that the Justice Department is preparing an antitrust probe of Google. According to Reuters, the DOJ has been given jurisdiction over Apple's practices as part of a broad review into tech companies' behavior. Meanwhile the Federal Trade Commission has reportedly taken over probes into Amazon and Facebook's effects on competition. Shares of Facebook and Alphabet alone wiped off a total $130 billion in market value Monday, sending the Nasdaq into correction territory.

Experts are anticipating fewer multi-billion-dollar deals from these firms in the years it could take to resolve antitrust complaints. While they are only a fraction of technology M&A, Loup Ventures Gene Munster said deals worth more than $20 billion "will be more difficult to get approved." Otherwise, Munster said the heightened regulatory scrutiny will have little impact on the tech giants in the long run.

Other Wall Street analysts told clients that while more scrutiny is a drag on stock prices, it likely won't end up in real split ups. Baird senior research analyst Colin Sebastian told clients that "breaking up is hard… and unlikely" and the likelihood of "nuclear options" such as forced break-ups or exposing search or feed algorithms, remains low.