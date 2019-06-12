What to watch today: Dow to fall, Trump Jr. testifies, and violence at Hong Kong protests

BY THE NUMBERS

There are no major companies reporting earnings this morning before the opening bell. Lululemon (LULU), Restoration Hardware parent RH (RH), and Tailored Brands (TLRD), the company behind The Men's Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank brands releases with their quarterly numbers after today's closing bell. (CNBC) Shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment (PLAY) were tanking nearly 20% after the restaurant chain reported quarterly profit of $1.13 per share, missing estimates by a penny. Revenue also missed. Dave & Buster's also lowered its full-year forecast. (MarketWatch)

On today's economic calendar , the government is out with its May consumer price index at 8:30 a.m. ET. Meanwhile, as mortgage rates dropped to their lowest level in nearly two years last week, home loan applications surged 26.8% in just one week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. Refis rose a remarkable 47% week-to-week and 97% year-over-year. (CNBC) * Corporate executives are fearing a recession in 2020, Duke survey shows (CNBC)

U.S. stock futures were pointing to a lower Wall Street open, following a Tuesday session that saw early gains fade to modestly lower closes. The six-session win streak for the Dow came to an end. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq both fell after five straight sessions of gains. However, the Dow stands at 3.3% away from its record, the S&P 500 about 2.3% away, and the Nasdaq about 4.3% away. (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

The House Oversight Committee is set to vote today on whether to hold Attorney General William Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in contempt of Congress for failing to provide documents relating to the panel's investigation into the administration's decision to add a citizenship question to the 2020 Census. (CNBC)

Donald Trump Jr. is expected to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee today after having been subpoenaed in May about his contacts with Russians during the 2016 presidential campaign. "My son's a very good person. My son was totally exonerated," President Donald Trump told reporters last month. (CNBC)

Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden repeatedly ripped into each other as unfit to lead the country as they both traveled to the battleground state of Iowa, giving voters a preview of what a 2020 general presidential election matchup between the two might look like. (NY Times)



* Most millionaires support a tax on wealth above $50 million: CNBC survey



Bernie Sanders, one of the many 2020 Democratic president candidates, plans a robust defense of his democratic socialist political philosophy today. There's growing concern among centrist Democrats that some of the Vermont senator's proposals on health care and climate change play into Trump's hands. (USA Today)

Hong Kong police repeatedly fired tear gas and rubber bullets into large crowds of protesters gathering around the local legislature today. The protests, which kicked off over the weekend and gathered an estimated 240,000 to million people, were aimed at stopping a government plan to allow extraditions to mainland China. (CNBC)



* History shows this week's Hong Kong protests are about much more than just one law (CNBC)

Huawei has scrapped the launch of new laptop as a result of being effectively barred from doing business with American suppliers. It's the first product launch the company has cancelled as a result of being put on a blacklist restricting its access to U.S. technology. (CNBC)



America's top two busiest container ports, the Los Angeles and the Long Beach ports, reported declines in export volumes in May in the midst of the ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China. For LA, it marks the port's seventh straight month of declines in exports. (CNBC)

The proposed United Technologies (UTX) and Raytheon (RTN) merger is running into opposition from activist investor Bill Ackman, who owns a significant position in UTX. Ackman wants the company to call off the deal, saying it makes no strategic sense. (CNBC)



* Hedge fund manager Dan Loeb also reportedly opposes the merger (NY Post)

Shares of CrowdStrike are set to begin trading today on the Nasdaq, under the ticker symbol CRWD, after the cybersecurity firm priced shares in its initial public offering at $34 each, above the high end of the range. The company raised $612 million ahead of its debut on public markets. (CNBC)



* No one on Wall Street recommends buying Beyond Meat as the last bullish analyst downgrades (CNBC)

Shares of National Beverage (FIZZ), owner of the LaCroix sparkling water brand, were under pressure again this morning. They fell on Tuesday to their lowest levels since 2016 following news of a lawsuit alleging its president considered falsely claiming its drink containers were free of a toxic chemical. (CNBC)

Chime, a digital bank without a single branch, quadrupled its customer base to four million in a single year by luring users with the promise of no-fee checking and saving accounts. "Our members are coming to us from the big banks," CEO Chris Britt told CNBC.