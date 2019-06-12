What to watch today: Dow to fall, Trump Jr. testifies, and violence at Hong Kong protests

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
Bernstein downgraded shares of Beyond Meat on valuation concerns, joining J.P. Morgan as the latest Wall Street analyst to cool on the red hot IPO.
The U.S. Consumer Price Index was expected to edge up 0.1% in May, after rising 0.3% a month earlier.
Etsy shares are popping this month, and the charts indicate that the rally should continue into the summer.
Some 48.1% now see negative growth by the second quarter of 2020, according to the Duke survey.
Hong Kong police fired tear gas on Wednesday with large crowds of protesters gathering around the local legislature as lawmakers postponed debate on proposed legal changes...
A majority of millionaires support Sen. Elizabeth Warren's proposed tax on large wealth, according to the CNBC Millionaire survey.
Big banks have talked about the threat from tech-powered upstarts for years, but it's only recently that online banks like Chime have begun to make inroads.
UBS joined Goldman Sachs in warning that the market's expectation for a rate cut is not realistic.
Facebook rolls out a tool that lets you sign up for notifications when nearby blood banks need donations. Here's how to set it up.
China's lending to other countries, often shrouded in secrecy, is thought to be higher than the amounts that are officially tracked, resulting in much "hidden debt." That...
U.S. stock futures were pointing to a lower Wall Street open, following a Tuesday session that saw early gains fade to modestly lower closes. The six-session win streak for the Dow came to an end. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq both fell after five straight sessions of gains. However, the Dow stands at 3.3% away from its record, the S&P 500 about 2.3% away, and the Nasdaq about 4.3% away. (CNBC)
On today's economic calendar, the government is out with its May consumer price index at 8:30 a.m. ET. Meanwhile, as mortgage rates dropped to their lowest level in nearly two years last week, home loan applications surged 26.8% in just one week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. Refis rose a remarkable 47% week-to-week and 97% year-over-year. (CNBC)
There are no major companies reporting earnings this morning before the opening bell. Lululemon (LULU), Restoration Hardware parent RH (RH), and Tailored Brands (TLRD), the company behind The Men's Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank brands releases with their quarterly numbers after today's closing bell. (CNBC)
Shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment (PLAY) were tanking nearly 20% after the restaurant chain reported quarterly profit of $1.13 per share, missing estimates by a penny. Revenue also missed. Dave & Buster's also lowered its full-year forecast. (MarketWatch)
Shares of Tesla were higher in premarket trading, after CEO Elon Musk told investors at the company's annual shareholder meeting Tuesday evening, "It won't be long before we have a 400-mile range car." He also said that sometime next year, Tesla drivers will be able to use self-driving features in their vehicles without intervention. (CNBC)
* Musk says Tesla still plans to offer insurance, but is waiting for an acquisition to close (CNBC)
* Musk says Tesla has designed a submarine car like the one in 'The Spy Who Loved Me' (CNBC)
The House Oversight Committee is set to vote today on whether to hold Attorney General William Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in contempt of Congress for failing to provide documents relating to the panel's investigation into the administration's decision to add a citizenship question to the 2020 Census. (CNBC)
Donald Trump Jr. is expected to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee today after having been subpoenaed in May about his contacts with Russians during the 2016 presidential campaign. "My son's a very good person. My son was totally exonerated," President Donald Trump told reporters last month. (CNBC)
Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden repeatedly ripped into each other as unfit to lead the country as they both traveled to the battleground state of Iowa, giving voters a preview of what a 2020 general presidential election matchup between the two might look like. (NY Times)
Bernie Sanders, one of the many 2020 Democratic president candidates, plans a robust defense of his democratic socialist political philosophy today. There's growing concern among centrist Democrats that some of the Vermont senator's proposals on health care and climate change play into Trump's hands. (USA Today)
Hong Kong police repeatedly fired tear gas and rubber bullets into large crowds of protesters gathering around the local legislature today. The protests, which kicked off over the weekend and gathered an estimated 240,000 to million people, were aimed at stopping a government plan to allow extraditions to mainland China. (CNBC)
* History shows this week's Hong Kong protests are about much more than just one law (CNBC)
Huawei has scrapped the launch of new laptop as a result of being effectively barred from doing business with American suppliers. It's the first product launch the company has cancelled as a result of being put on a blacklist restricting its access to U.S. technology. (CNBC)
America's top two busiest container ports, the Los Angeles and the Long Beach ports, reported declines in export volumes in May in the midst of the ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China. For LA, it marks the port's seventh straight month of declines in exports. (CNBC)
The proposed United Technologies (UTX) and Raytheon (RTN) merger is running into opposition from activist investor Bill Ackman, who owns a significant position in UTX. Ackman wants the company to call off the deal, saying it makes no strategic sense. (CNBC)
* Hedge fund manager Dan Loeb also reportedly opposes the merger (NY Post)
Shares of CrowdStrike are set to begin trading today on the Nasdaq, under the ticker symbol CRWD, after the cybersecurity firm priced shares in its initial public offering at $34 each, above the high end of the range. The company raised $612 million ahead of its debut on public markets. (CNBC)
Shares of National Beverage (FIZZ), owner of the LaCroix sparkling water brand, were under pressure again this morning. They fell on Tuesday to their lowest levels since 2016 following news of a lawsuit alleging its president considered falsely claiming its drink containers were free of a toxic chemical. (CNBC)
Chime, a digital bank without a single branch, quadrupled its customer base to four million in a single year by luring users with the promise of no-fee checking and saving accounts. "Our members are coming to us from the big banks," CEO Chris Britt told CNBC.
Qualcomm (QCOM) is running into opposition as it attempts to put an antitrust decision against the chipmaker on hold while it pursues an appeal. Both the FTC and South Korea's LG Electronics registered their opposition.
French technology company Dassault Systemes has agreed to acquire Medidata Solutions (MDSO) in an all-cash deal worth $5.8 billion on an enterprise value basis. Dassault said it was offering $92.25 per share for Medidata, a slight discount to Medidata's Tuesday close.
Mattel (MAT) rejected a second takeover offer from Bratz doll maker MGA Entertainment. Mattel's chief legal officer told MGA's CEO, in an email, that the board felt that the latest proposal was not in the best interests of Mattel and its shareholders.
PepsiCo (PEP) executive Laxman Narasimhan was named the new Chief Executive Officer at British consumer products giant Beckitt Renckiser. Narasimhan is PepsiCo's global chief commercial officer, and will become CEO at Reckitt in September.
Brinker International (EAT) was upgraded to "outperform" from "market perform" at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey points to potential upside from the Chili's parent from its partnership with restaurant delivery service DoorDash.
The U.S. Women's National soccer team trounced Thailand 13-0, in their opening World Cup match, sparking questions about whether they should have run up the score so much. Abby Wambach, a veteran of four World Cups and the leading goal scorer in U.S. women's soccer history, quickly came to the defense of Team USA. (USA Today)
* Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues face off for Stanley Cup glory in Game 7 (USA Today)
Disney released a new trailer for "Frozen 2," which explores why Elsa was born with mythic powers that now threaten her kingdom. Idina Menzel returns as the Snow Queen, along with Kristen Bell as Anna, Josh Gad as Olaf, and Jonathan Groff as Kristoff. The original "Frozen" generated over $1.3 billion in ticket sales worldwide and won two Oscars. (Variety)