Stocks in Asia set to gain as Fed opens door for potential rate cut

Stocks in Asia were set to rise at the open on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged overnight but opened the door but a potential rate cut on the horizon.

Futures pointed to a higher open for the Nikkei 225 in Japan, with the Nikkei futures contract in Chicago at 21,350, as compared to the benchmark index's last close at 21,333.87.

Stocks in Australia were also set to gain. The SPI futures contract was at 6,664.0, as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 6,648.10.