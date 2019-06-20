Stocks in Asia set to gain as Fed opens door for potential rate cut

The Fed came very close to promising a rate cut Wednesday, and now markets are focused on a possible July rate cut.Market Insiderread more
Markets had expected the central bank to keep its benchmark interest rate steady while setting up a cut at the July meeting.The Fedread more
Powell said policymakers are concerned about some of the recent economic developments and see a growing case for easier policy.The Fedread more
Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos gave more insight into his space company's lunar plans on Wednesday.Technologyread more
As the presidents of U.S. and China near a highly anticipated meeting on trade, the gap in both sides' expectations regarding a deal remains wide.World Politicsread more
Delta warned travelers that a technical problem could delay flights on Wednesday.Airlinesread more
The Fed chief said that despite reports that Trump was looking to demote or fire him, he doesn't plan on leaving anytime soon.The Fedread more
If the Trump administration and Congress fail to reach a spending agreement, the White House will offer to keep the government funded at its current levels for a year, Mnuchin...Politicsread more
With bold and targeted steps, economists say, government can increase opportunity and incomes for many more people in ways that strengthen, not weaken, American capitalism.Politicsread more
Investors need to be cautious because the economy will get hurt the longer the trade war drags on, Jim Cramer says.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
Slack Technologies' reference price was set at $26 per share, the New York Stock Exchange announced Wednesday evening.Technologyread more
Stocks in Asia were set to rise at the open on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged overnight but opened the door but a potential rate cut on the horizon.
Futures pointed to a higher open for the Nikkei 225 in Japan, with the Nikkei futures contract in Chicago at 21,350, as compared to the benchmark index's last close at 21,333.87.
Stocks in Australia were also set to gain. The SPI futures contract was at 6,664.0, as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 6,648.10.
Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 38.46 points to close at 26,504, while the S&P 500 rose 0.3% to finish its trading day stateside at 2,926.46. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.4% to close at 7,987.32.
The moves came as the Fed left interest rates unchanged at its monetary policy meeting, in line with expectations. The U.S. central bank did, however, drop the word word "patient " from its statement and said it would "act as appropriate" to sustain the economy.
The Fed's rate projections showed that eight Fed members see a cut this year, which traders took as a further sign the central bank was close to cutting rates. Its median forecast, however, still reflected no cuts this year, but additional easing in 2020.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell also said that some Fed officials believed the case for easier monetary policy had strengthened.
Meanwhile, on the U.S.-China trade front, hopes in Beijing appear to have risen for a trade deal between the two economic powerhouses.
U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese Xi Jinping are set to meet at the upcoming G-20 summit in Japan, which will happen next week. Trump said talks between the "respective teams" would begin prior to that.
"Although the Fed partiality has shifted from a wait and see mode to an easing bias, the fact that trade uncertainty and its impact on global growth has been the main catalyst for its change in stance, means that a new round of Fed easing is largely contingent on the outcomes from (the) upcoming G20 meeting between President Trump and Xi," analysts at National Australia Bank wrote in a note.
"For now though, the change in the Fed's bias has encouraged the market to increase its expectations that a new round of easing is just around the corner," they wrote.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 97.117 after slipping from levels above 97.6 yesterday.
The Japanese yen traded at 108.04 against the dollar after touching levels around 108.6 in the previous session, while the Australian dollar changed hands at $0.6888 after trading mostly between $0.685 and $0.690 yesterday.
— CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report.