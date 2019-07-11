What to watch today: Stocks to rise, Trump's social media summit, and storm threatens Gulf Coast

On today's economic calendar , weekly jobless claims and June consumer price figures are out at 8:30 a.m. ET. This afternoon, federal budget numbers are due at 2 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, Delta Air Lines (DAL) reports quarterly earnings before the bell. There are no major companies reporting earnings after the bell. (CNBC) * Delta raises 2019 profit outlook, sending shares higher (CNBC)

Residents in several rainsoaked Gulf Coast states were getting ready for a developing storm system that's expected to strengthen into Hurricane Barry before making a weekend landfall. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has already declared a state of emergency, with mandatory evacuations for parts of state ordered starting this morning. (Weather Channel)



Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards rejected a U.S. claim today that they tried to stop a British tanker in the Gulf a day earlier. Five boats believed to belong to the Iran approached a British oil tanker in the Persian Gulf on Wednesday, asking it to stop in Iranian waters close by. But they withdrew after a British warship warned them, U.S. officials said. (Reuters)



President Donald Trump is assembling a group of conservative online supporters today for a "social media summit. " Executives from Twitter (TWTR) and Facebook (FB) were not invited. Conservative groups like the Heritage Foundation and Turning Point USA have said they would attend. (CNBC & NY Times)

Trump ordered an investigation into France's planned tax on technology companies, a probe that could lead to the U.S. imposing new tariffs or other trade restrictions. The move gives Lighthizer up to a year to investigate if France's digital tax plan would hurt U.S. technology companies. (CNBC)

Nationwide raids targeting thousands of undocumented families will begin Sunday by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the New York Times reported. The operation had been postponed last month after backlash. (New York Times)

Washington, D.C.'s Emergency Planning and Security Fund is bankrupt from unpaid expenses for Trump's Fourth of July bash, his inauguration and other large events, as well as a lack of adequate funding, the city's mayor said. Muriel Bowser is calling for a $1.7 million reimbursement for Trump's "Salute to America." (CNBC)

Sen. Marco Rubio will introduce legislation today to boost the U.S. rare earth industry. China has strengthened its grip on rare earth minerals used in much of today's modern technology, the Florida Republican told the Wall Street Journal, threatening "our national security, limits our economic productivity and robs working-class Americans" jobs.

U.S. lawmakers weighed reforming pot laws in what advocates called a "historic" hearing yesterday, with numerous members of Congress saying they wanted to loosen federal laws, even legalize marijuana. Despite the optimism, lawmakers did not appear to have a clear consensus on the best approach. (CNBC)



Amazon (AMZN) is expected to announce today that it plans to retrain a third of its U.S. workforce, or 100,000 workers, by 2025 to help its employees move into more advanced jobs or find new careers. The training will be voluntary. Most of the programs are free. (WSJ)