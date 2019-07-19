What to watch today: Fed downplays comments, Trump to nominate Scalia, and Iran rebuts White House

Boeing said it will take a $4.9 billion charge in the second quarter due to the worldwide grounding of its 737 Max planes after two fatal crashes that killed 346 people. The charge, which comes to $8.74 a share, is set to wipe out profits. (CNBC)

At the end of this packed week of earnings, Dow stock American Express (AXP) reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit before the bell. On today's economic calendar, consumer sentiment data is out at 10 a.m. ET. (CNBC) * Microsoft beats on earnings, stock moves higher (CNBC)

President Donald Trump said he intends to nominate Eugene Scalia, the son of late Supreme Court justice Antonin Scalia, to be the next Labor secretary. If confirmed, Scalia would replace Alex Acosta, who is stepping down after criticism of how he handled a sex abuse case involving financier Jeffrey Epstein when he was a U.S. prosecutor in Florida. (Reuters)

Iran today denied Trump's assertion that the U.S. Navy has destroyed one of its drones, saying all of its unmanned planes were safe, but there was no sign of a major Gulf escalation despite fears both sides could blunder into war. This comes a day after Trump said a U.S. Navy ship had destroyed an Iranian drone in a "defensive action." (CNBC)



Taiwan's president is expected to transit in the U.S. today for the second time this month, when she returns from visiting diplomatic allies in the Caribbean — a move that will make China very angry. China has positioned itself against any official exchange between the two countries. (CNBC)

Democratic presidential contender Pete Buttigieg has hired a former Goldman Sachs vice president and Google executive to run his policy shop. Sonal Shah, now executive director of the Beeck Center for Social Impact and Innovation at Georgetown University, will be the campaign's national policy director. (CNBC)

The next round of presidential debates is taking place on July 30 and July 31. On the first night, ideologically aligned Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren appear together. Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris will face off again the second night, following the last debate that weakened Biden's outlook. (Washington Post)

The We Company, parent of shared office space manager WeWork, plans to host an analyst day for Wall Street banks on July 31, as the company steps up its preparations for an initial public offering, Reuters reported.

USA Today publisher Gannett (GCI) is close to a deal to combine with GateHouse Media, a move the Wall Street Journal reports would join the nation's two largest newspapers. Local papers have suffered a decline in circulation compared to national outlets and have lost their online-advertising business to tech giants.

Ascena Retail Group (ASNA) said the winding down of its Dressbarn business is on target, as it released the locations of 53 stores slated to shut by the end of August. The announcement came amid chatter the business would be forced to file for bankruptcy to break leases. (CNBC)

The Environmental Protection Agency will not ban a widely used pesticide that has been linked to serious health problems in children, including damaging brain development. It's a victory for the chemical industry and farmers who lobbied for chlorpyrifos. (NY Times)



