Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Facebook, Tesla, Ford, PayPal and more

Tesla falls after posting wider-than-expected loss

But Tesla reaffirmed its full-year delivery guidance and said it still expects return to profitability in the third quarter.

Facebook reports better than expected second-quarter results

Facebook's earnings report allayed concerns about regulatory scrutiny.

DOJ goes after Big Tech—here's what 5 experts are watching now

Facebook, Amazon and Google parent Alphabet were front and center Wednesday as the Justice Department prepared for an antitrust probe of Big Tech, and experts have their eyes...

S&P 500, Nasdaq close at records as tech sector shakes off new...

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite reached records as a rally in chip stocks helped investors shake off regulatory concerns facing Big Tech.

Ford shares plunge after earnings fall short, 2019 forecast...

Ford, which has slashed thousands of jobs this year, is also investing $11 billion by 2022 in electric and hybrid vehicles to try to keep pace in a changing industry.

Boeing warns it could suspend 737 Max production if planes stay...

Boeing posted its largest-ever quarterly loss due to the worldwide grounding of the 737 Max.

Amazon has 'destroyed the retail industry,' deserves scrutiny,...

"There's no question they've limited competition," Mnuchin said.

Dem committees decline to say whether they'll give away Epstein...

Jeffrey Epstein, an accused child sex trafficker, gave at least $80,000 to the Democratic National Committee and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee over a decade...

Facebook says the FTC is probing it over antitrust concerns

Facebook announced on Wednesday that the Federal Trade Commission has opened a new probe into the company over antitrust concerns.

FTC slaps Facebook with record $5 billion fine, orders privacy...

The $5 billion fine against Facebook represents approximately 9% of the company's 2018 revenue.

Caterpillar shares drop after earnings miss Street

Shares of Caterpillar plunged after the company posted disappointing results as tariffs and lower demand in China made a dent in its profit.

Kraft Heinz pulls back on asset sales as it seeks to fix a broken...

The beleaguered food giant earlier this year put its Maxwell House coffee business, Breakstone's sour cream and cottage cheese and baby food brand Plasmon up for sale to help...

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Facebook, Tesla, Ford, PayPal and more

Mallika Mitra@mitra_mallika
Employees have lunch at the canteen at Facebook's new headquarters, designed by Canadian-born American architect Frank Gehry, at Rathbone Place in central London on December 4, 2017.
DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS | AFP | Getty Images

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Shares of Facebook jumped 3.5% in after-hours trading, before falling into the negative then ticking back up, following the release of its second-quarter earnings and announcement that the Federal Trade Commission has opened a new probe into the company. Facebook reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.99 on revenues of $16.89 billion, topping the earnings per share of $1.88 on revenues of $16.50 billion analysts polled by Refinitiv had been expecting. The company also reported 1.59 billion daily active users and 2.41 billion monthly active users, both in line with forecasts by FactSet.

Tesla fell 11% after reporting a loss that was wider than analysts expected in its second-quarter earnings. The electric vehicle company reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.12 on revenues of $6.35 billion. Analysts had expected a loss per share of 40 cents on revenues of $6.41 billion, according to Refinitiv. Tesla had braced investors for a second-quarter loss in its first quarter update.

Ford dropped more than 6% after the auto company released mixed second-quarter earnings. The company reported adjusted earnings per share of 28 cents on revenues of $35.76 billion, versus the earnings per share of 31 cents on revenues of $35.07 billion analysts surveyed by Refinitiv had been expecting. Shares of Ford were up more than 34% year-to-date through Wednesday but still down by about 2.6% over the past 12 months.

PayPal fell by as much as 6% after the payments company's second-quarter revenues missed estimates. The company reported revenues of $4.31 billion, below the $4.33 billion analysts expected, according to Refinitiv.

Shares of Spirit Airlines dropped 13% after the company released mixed second-quarter earnings. Spirit reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.69 on revenues of $1.01 billion. Analysts had expected earnings per share of $1.65 on revenues of $1.01 billion, according to Refinitiv. In a statement, the airline's CEO Ted Christie said the company "experienced numerous storm systems across our network which negatively impacted our operational reliability."

Las Vegas Sands ticked down 2.6% after the casino company's earnings for the second quarter missed Wall Street's estimates. The company reported adjusted earnings per share of 72 cents on revenues of $3.33 billion, falling below the earnings per share of 78 cents on revenues of $3.39 billion analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected.

  • Facebook disclosed in its latest earnings report that the FTC has opened an antitrust probe into the company. 
  • The company said it received word in June that the FTC was opening an investigation. 
  • The announcement came as Facebook beat expectations for the second quarter. 