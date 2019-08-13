Cramer Remix: The stocks worth owning once the coast is clear

The easing of economic activity will give a boost to the companies of Dollar Tree and Darden Restaurants, but investors should be patient before investing in their stocks here, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday.

Dollar Tree, which owns Family Dollar as a subsidiary, will be able to better manage the costs of tariffs on Chinese imports than most people expect and the discount store chain will draw in more customers as the economy slows down, the "Mad Money" host said.

Darden Restaurants, the parent of Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse and Bahama Breeze among other eateries, will also catch windfall from trade tensions and the slowing economy. The restaurant group will see its raw costs fall if China continues to put pressure on American agriculture and the shortage of labor will be less of a problem if the economy continues to drift, he added.

However, both are components of the S&P 500, which posted another two-day losing streak during the session.

"You have to worry that they could be dragged down by the gravitational pull of the entire market," Cramer said. "I could see Darden falling to 17-times earnings, Dollar Tree going to 15-times earnings if the averages keep getting hammered based on these overblown fears of a recession."

"So you got to wait until the dust settles before committing any new money," he said.

