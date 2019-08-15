Trump clarifies 'personal meeting' tweet, suggests Xi should meet Hong Kong protesters

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

GE shares drop after Madoff whistleblower Harry Markopolos raises...

GE says in a statement that Madoff whistleblower's allegations of fraud are "entirely false and misleading."

Marketsread more

Read the full report from the Madoff whistleblower on GE

Whistleblower Harry Markopolos released a new report about General Electric, saying the company is using some of the same accounting tricks as Enron.

Financeread more

Dow turns negative as it struggles to rebound from worst day of...

Stocks were trading around the flat line on Thursday, struggling to rebound from the steep losses in the previous session.

Marketsread more

Trump, Navarro are the only officials in the White House blaming...

The president has criticized his central bank chief sharply, but stepped it up in recent days when he labeled the Fed leader "clueless Jay Powell."

Marketsread more

China softens stance on trade after saying it has to take...

"We hope the U.S. side will meet China half-way, and implement the consensus reached by the two leaders during their meeting in Osaka," China's spokesperson at the foreign...

Politicsread more

Trump clarifies 'personal meeting' tweet, suggests Xi should meet...

Less than a day earlier, Trump appeared to propose that a "personal meeting" between himself and Xi could bring a speedy end to "the Hong Kong problem."

Politicsread more

Investors should be more worried when the yield curve steepens...

Many are worried that the inversion in the yield curve is a scary recession warning, but in fact, it can be even scarier when the curve reverses and begins to steepen again....

Market Insiderread more

Here's which stocks win when volatility spikes on Wall Street

Here are the top performing ETFs following spikes in volatility, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho.

Investingread more

'This is not 2008' — Cramer says a recession should not be a...

CNBC's Jim Cramer says Wall Street should not assume a recession is on the horizon.

Economyread more

Options traders bet on even more volatility flooding the market

When the market is in the grips of a roller-coaster ride and worrisome headlines keep swirling, what can you bet on? In a volatile market, the answer for one trader is: bet on...

Options Actionread more

Falling mortgage rates boost homebuilder confidence, but not new...

The nation's homebuilders are feeling better about their business, as falling mortgage rates help more buyers afford homes. They are still not, however, building enough homes...

Real Estateread more

The Apple Card has no numbers on it — here's how to find them

Here's how to find your Apple Card number on your iPhone if you need to make a purchase that requires you to enter in a card number, expiration date and security code.

Technologyread more
Politics

Trump clarifies 'personal meeting' tweet, suggests Xi should meet Hong Kong protesters

Kevin Breuninger@KevinWilliamB
Key Points
  • President Donald Trump on Thursday said he has "no doubt" that Chinese President Xi Jinping could bring an end to the unrest in Hong Kong by meeting face-to-face with the protesters.
  • Trump made that prediction in a tweet, less than a day after he first appeared to propose that a "personal meeting" between himself and Xi could bring a speedy end to "the Hong Kong problem."
President Donald Trump speaks during a briefing on Hurricane Michael in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, October 10, 2018. 
Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images

President Donald Trump on Thursday said he has "no doubt" that Chinese President Xi Jinping could bring an end to the unrest in Hong Kong by meeting face-to-face with the protesters.

Trump said this in a tweet Thursday morning, less than a day after he first appeared to propose that a "personal meeting" between himself and Xi could bring a speedy end to "the Hong Kong problem. "

All aspects of the U.S.-China relationship have come under intense scrutiny, as the escalating trade war Beijing and Washington roils global markets and tensions ratchet up between mainland China and protesters in semi-autonomous Hong Kong.

Trump has been criticized for taking an ambiguous stance on the Chinese government's handling of Hong Kong, where hundreds of thousands of people have taken to the streets originally to protest divisive extradition bills supported be Beijing.

Police clash with anti-government protesters at the airport in Hong Kong, China August 13, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Thomas Peter | Reuters

Fights have occasionally erupted at the protests, and the threat of increased violence has hovered over the demonstrations,  which have included storming government buildings and occupying airports.

Meanwhile, the U.S. and China have both upped the ante in the ongoing trade war between the two global economic powerhouses.

Two weeks after Trump announced he would slap 10% tariffs on the remaining $300 billion or so worth of Chinese imports by September, the president on Tuesday said he would delay some of those duties until Dec. 15 in order to avoid hurting American consumers during the Christmas shopping season.

That admission from Trump, who has long claimed that his tariffs only helped the U.S. at China's expense, sent the market soaring.

US President Donald Trump (L) waits with US Vice President Mike Pence (3L), US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (4L), US Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue (5L), US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross (5R), Peter Navarro (4R), US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (3R), US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin (2R), National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow (R) and others for a meeting with China's Vice Premier Liu He and other Chinese officials in the Oval Office of the White House January 31, 2019 in Washington, DC.
Brendan Smialowski | AFP | Getty Images

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.