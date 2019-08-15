Trump clarifies 'personal meeting' tweet, suggests Xi should meet Hong Kong protesters

GE says in a statement that Madoff whistleblower's allegations of fraud are "entirely false and misleading."Marketsread more
President Donald Trump on Thursday said he has "no doubt" that Chinese President Xi Jinping could bring an end to the unrest in Hong Kong by meeting face-to-face with the protesters.
Trump said this in a tweet Thursday morning, less than a day after he first appeared to propose that a "personal meeting" between himself and Xi could bring a speedy end to "the Hong Kong problem. "
All aspects of the U.S.-China relationship have come under intense scrutiny, as the escalating trade war Beijing and Washington roils global markets and tensions ratchet up between mainland China and protesters in semi-autonomous Hong Kong.
Trump has been criticized for taking an ambiguous stance on the Chinese government's handling of Hong Kong, where hundreds of thousands of people have taken to the streets originally to protest divisive extradition bills supported be Beijing.
Fights have occasionally erupted at the protests, and the threat of increased violence has hovered over the demonstrations, which have included storming government buildings and occupying airports.
Meanwhile, the U.S. and China have both upped the ante in the ongoing trade war between the two global economic powerhouses.
Two weeks after Trump announced he would slap 10% tariffs on the remaining $300 billion or so worth of Chinese imports by September, the president on Tuesday said he would delay some of those duties until Dec. 15 in order to avoid hurting American consumers during the Christmas shopping season.
That admission from Trump, who has long claimed that his tariffs only helped the U.S. at China's expense, sent the market soaring.
This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.