Asia stocks set to slip as US Treasury yields decline

Stocks in Asia were set to trade lower on Friday as yields on longer duration U.S. Treasurys declined.

Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese stocks, with the Nikkei futures contract in Chicago at 20,355 and its counterpart in Osaka at 20,320. The Nikkei 225 last closed at 20,405.65.

Shares in Australia were also set to decline at the open, with SPI futures at 6,351.0, as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close 6,408.10.

Investors will be watching for movements in the bond market, particularly in U.S. Treasurys. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond declined to a record low on Thursday, while the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note touched a three-year low.

The historic drop in long-term U.S. bond yields came after the interest rates on the closely watched 10-year and 2-year Treasurys inverted — an bond market phenomenon that has historically been a reliable indicator of economic recessions.