5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

The Fed minutes also note that "a couple" members wanted a 50 basis point cut, based primarily on the weak inflation readings.The Fedread more
After the Fed released minutes of its last meeting, the bond market signaled it fears the Fed will not be aggressive enough with its rate cutting.Market Insiderread more
The inversion is seen by many veteran traders as an important recession omen, though the timing on the eventual downturn is less predictable.Bondsread more
Here's what Nordstrom reported in their fiscal second-quarter earnings.Retailread more
The sexy image that once boosted Victoria's Secret has been haunting L Brands more recently, as women are steering clear of the brand's hot pink, lacy and bejeweled lingerie.Retailread more
President Trump and Apple CEO Tim Cook have had a rocky relationship in recent years, but Trump is now complimenting the executive publicly.Technologyread more
Apple's move into banking could break a key relationship point between customers and wireless carriers such as Verizon and AT&T, according to MoffettNathanson.Marketsread more
Federal Reserve members worried over future growth are highly concerned about the U.S.-China tariff battleThe Fedread more
President Donald Trump signed a memorandum on Wednesday to automatically cancel the student loan debt of disabled veterans. More than 25,000 service members will have their...Personal Financeread more
Reps. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., and Lucille Roybal-Allard, D-Calif., say they sent a letter to Homeland Security and the Department of Health and Human Services seeking answers.Health and Scienceread more
Corporate debt recently passed the $1 trillion mark in a continuing sign of global financial displacement.Marketsread more
U.S. stock futures were mixed Tuesday morning, after equity markets logged a three-session winning streak as a rebound in bond yields eased concerns of a possible recession. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 250 points Monday, erasing most of Wednesday's 800-point plunge. But the Dow was still down 2.6% for August. While rising bond yields in recent days helped boost stocks, Treasury yields Tuesday morning were under some pressure. The spread on the 10-year and 2-year yields, which briefly inverted last week, remained right side up.
The White House is denying a Washington Post report that Trump administration officials floated the idea of a payroll tax cut as a way to stem a potential economic downturn. The report came as President Donald Trump has been lashing out over growing recession fears in the market due to last week's yield curve inversion and the U.S.-China trade war. The president has also continued to bash the Federal Reserve, saying it has been keeping interest rates too high.
China may have a new way of boosting its economy, which has been slowing under pressure from the Trump tariffs on Chinese imports into the U.S. The People's Bank of China is changing the way commercial lenders set interest rates for loans. On the technology side of the U.S.-China dispute, the Trump administration offered another 90-day extension of a special license to allow American companies to sell limited and specific products to Huawei. However, the U.S. added 46 more affiliates of the Chinese telecom giant onto its blacklist. China calls the move "unjust" and "politically motivated."
Shares of Home Depot were higher in premarket trading Tuesday morning, after the home improvement retailer beat estimates with second-quarter earnings of $3.17 per share. However, revenue of $30.8 billion fell short of expectations. Home Depot also lowered its sales outlook for the year on worries that the China trade war will slow consumer spending. The company had previously warned about the toll a slump in lumber prices is taking on its business. Lumber accounts for about 8% of Home Depot's total sales.
Shares of Beyond Meat were getting a 7% pop in the premarket Tuesday to nearly $155 each, after J.P. Morgan upgraded the plant-based meat company from to overweight from neutral and lifted its target price a dollar to $189 per share. J.P. Morgan cited several reasons for its upgrade, including the fact that the stock has dropped 40% since its high on July 26. However, Beyond Meat has still surged 476% as of Monday's close since its May initial public offering price of $25 per share. The stock did sink since late July, after the company issued a surprise secondary stock offering and a bigger than expected second-quarter loss.