Attorney General William Barr tamps down conspiracy theories, but notes 'irregularities' at jail where Jeffrey Epstein died

Jeffrey Epstein's death was ruled a suicide by hanging, and Attorney General William Barr said Wednesday that he has no reason to doubt it — despite "irregularities" at the jail where the accused child sex trafficker died.

The 66-year-old financier's apparent suicide this month in a jail cell in lower Manhattan sent shockwaves through the political landscape, allowing a wave of conspiracy theories about a possible cover-up to saturate social media.

But Barr, the top law enforcement official in the U.S., pushed back on Wednesday, telling reporters at a roundtable event in Dallas that he has "seen nothing that undercuts the finding of the medical examiner that this was a suicide."

Asked if the Epstein's death suggested broader problems with the Bureau of Prisons, Barr said, "I do think that there are some irregularities at the center."

But he said he has "every confidence" that his new hand-picked director to run the bureau, Kathy Hawk Sawyer, will "be able to address any management or operational deficiencies at the bureau."

The attorney general said last week that he was "appalled" to hear Epstein — a former friend of Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump who was likely the most high-profile inmate in the country — had been able to die while incarcerated.

The attorney general had ordered the FBI and the Justice Department watchdog's office to investigate the Metropolitan Correctional Center, where Epstein was incarcerated.

Shortly after, the prison warden for the Metropolitan Correctional Center at the time of the suicide was reassigned, and Barr later ordered the removal of the acting director of the Bureau of Prisons, Hugh Hurwitz.

At the roundtable Wednesday, Barr said the investigations into the jail are "well along."