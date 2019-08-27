Microsoft announces event for Oct. 2 where new Surface computers are expected

Microsoft on Tuesday sent out invitations for a press event that will be held in New York on Oct. 2. The logo on the invitation suggests this is where Microsoft will announce its latest Surface laptops and computers.

Microsoft's More Personal Computing business segment generated $11.28 billion in revenue during the fourth quarter, beating FactSet analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. The segment includes Windows, Surface, Xbox and search.

At last year's fall event, Microsoft announced the Surface Pro 6 laptop/tablet hybrid, the Surface Laptop 2 notebook, its Surface Studio 2 desktop computer and the Surface headphones.

Apple followed Microsoft a few weeks later and introduced its new iPad Pro tablets and the new MacBook Air laptop. Reports have suggested Apple may hold a similar event this year to introduce a new 16-inch MacBook Pro and a refresh to its iPads.

This gives Microsoft some time to announce and get its new hardware out to consumers before Apple and ahead of the busy holiday shopping season. Little is known about what Microsoft will announce, but it typically refreshes its Surface Pro and Surface Laptop annually.

