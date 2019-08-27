Do you think saving is hard? This trick could make it easier to stay motivated so you meet your goal

Just when you think you have it all figured out, life throws you a curve ball.

Recently, Sarah Wilson, who lives in College Station, Texas, and blogs at GoBudgetGirl.com, hit the emergency trifecta: a computer repair, an unexpected $500 medical expense and the all-too-common pricey car repairs.

Recalling the time when she still had debt and no savings, she says those events would have ruined her for months.

"Having savings made the emergencies an inconvenience instead of the end of the world," Wilson said.

If there's a single financial task that seems like it can be put off indefinitely, it's the emergency stash.

Today, your car is fine, your pets are healthy, the sun is shining.

Yet roadblocks crop up when you're least prepared for them. That's why everyone needs an emergency cushion to soften the blow. More than a third of people, ages 36 to 60, surveyed by PNC Financial Services said they had nothing saved for an emergency.

Make this critical financial goal more fun by choosing a method that suits your personality.

The internet has a wealth of ideas and resources for crafty, creative types. Pinterest can show you vision boards for inspiration. You could knit or crochet a green (or gold) scarf or hat.

It may sound silly — how is drawing a picture going to get you more money? — but it works.