5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
Apple's new iPhone 11 range commands a premium of up to 23% in China. Analysts say the price could hurt sales.Technologyread more
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited said on Wednesday it has made a proposal to the board of London Stock Exchange Group.Marketsread more
Homebuyers are taking advantage of lower mortgage rates and a slow summer for sellers, and that is driving mortgage applications higher. Total mortgage application volume rose...Real Estateread more
Little movement on the S&P 500 over the past two sessions "really does obscure a lot of drama under the surface," according to CNBC's Mike Santoli.Marketsread more
Shares of Costco fell after Oppenheimer downgraded the stock to perform from outperform, citing record valuation.Investingread more
Apple underprices existing streaming video options with $4.99 per month offering. Here's where media and technology companies are pricing their offerings and what's still to...Technologyread more
The market is rotating. Value is back. Momentum is out. Cyclicals rule. Defensives are so August.Trader Talk with Bob Pisaniread more
China's Ministry of Finance has announced plans to exempt 16 types of U.S. products from additional U.S. tariffs.China Economyread more
Bishop beat McCready only narrowly in North Carolina's 9th District, which President Trump won easily in 2016.Politicsread more
The latest Amcham survey shows that some U.S. firms in China are speeding up their move away from the mainland as increasing tariffs bite.China Economyread more
U.S. stock futures were relatively flat on Wednesday morning, after the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained about a quarter-percent, and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq basically closed unchanged Tuesday. Little movement on the S&P 500 over the past two sessions "really does obscure a lot of drama under the surface," according to CNBC's Mike Santoli. He pointed out that more than 100 S&P 500 stocks were up at least 2%, while about 80 were down at least 2%, in a rotation from over-owned growth momentum stocks into neglected value names. CNBC's Bob Pisani looks at the sectors investors are buying. Heading into Wednesday trading on Wall Street, the Dow was riding a five-session, 3% winning streak, putting blue-chips less than 2% away from their July all-time highs.
Bond yields continued to move higher, as investors sold government debt over the past few sessions ahead of a flurry of central bank meetings over the coming days. The European Central Bank meets Thursday, with policymakers likely to announce an easing package that could include an interest rate cut. The Federal Reserve meets next Tuesday and Wednesday. U.S. central bankers are widely expected to reduce rates by a quarter-point for the second time this year. President Donald Trump has been pressuring the Fed to cut rates as the U.S.-China trade war threatens to slow global economic growth further.
The president was at it again Wednesday morning, tweeting that the central bank should cut rates to zero or even set negative interest rates. Trump called Fed officials "boneheads" for not cutting rates as much as other countries around the world, many of which have negative rates. The president also said the country should refinance its debt load. While it's unclear how such an idea would work, the Treausry likely would have to be involved. There have been calls recently to issue longer-term debt, such as a 50-year or even a 100-year government bond.
China's Ministry of Finance announced Wednesday plans to exempt 16 types of U.S. products from additional tariffs, including food for livestock, cancer drugs and lubricants. The exemption, which is scheduled to go into effect Sept. 17, will be valid for a year. The announcement comes as high-level trade officials from China and the U.S. prepare to meet in Washington next month, in hopes that a new round of negotiations can lead to the end of the two nations' yearlong trade war. Each side has imposed billions of dollars of import tariffs. The American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai said its latest member survey shows many U.S. businesses in China are getting hurt by the levies.
The nation remembers Sept. 11, 2001 on Wednesday, 18 years since terrorists hijacked four planes and killed 2,983 in New York City, at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and in a Pennsylvania field. The New York Stock Exchange, which had closed for six days after the 2001 attacks, pauses for a one-minute moment of silence at 9:20 a.m. ET on Wednesday morning. The 9/11 Memorial & Museum holds its remembrance ceremony, beginning at 8:40 a.m. ET. Remembrances around the nation also include events at the Pentagon and near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where one of the planes went down.