Stocks in Asia set to trade higher following muted session on Wall Street

Shares in Asia were set to trade higher on Wednesday following a muted session overnight stateside that left stocks on Wall Street little changed.
Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks, with both the Nikkei futures contract in Chicago and Osaka at 21,460. The Nikkei 225 last closed at 21,392.10.
Stocks in Australia were also set to rise at the open, with the SPI futures contract at 6,634.0 as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 6,614.10.
Shares of Apple suppliers in the region will be watched today for any market reaction to the unveiling of the Cupertino-based tech giant's latest products on Tuesday.
Investors will also continue to monitor for developments on the trade front, with the South China Morning Post reporting Tuesday that China has offered to increase U.S. agricultural purchases in exchange for a delay in tariffs and easing of a supply ban against telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies.
Overnight stateside, the S&P 500 ended its trading day just above the flatline at 2,979.39 while the Nasdaq Composite closed marginally lower at 8,084.16. The Dow Jones Industrial Average outperformed as it rose 73.92 points to close at 26,909.43.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was last at 98.326 after trading below 98.4 for much of this week.
The Japanese yen, often viewed as a safe-haven currency, traded at 107.51 against the dollar following its weakening from levels around 106.8 earlier this week. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.6860 after rising from levels below $0.672 last week.
— CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report.