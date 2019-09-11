Stocks in Asia set to trade higher following muted session on Wall Street

Shares in Asia were set to trade higher on Wednesday following a muted session overnight stateside that left stocks on Wall Street little changed.

Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks, with both the Nikkei futures contract in Chicago and Osaka at 21,460. The Nikkei 225 last closed at 21,392.10.

Stocks in Australia were also set to rise at the open, with the SPI futures contract at 6,634.0 as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 6,614.10.

Shares of Apple suppliers in the region will be watched today for any market reaction to the unveiling of the Cupertino-based tech giant's latest products on Tuesday.

Investors will also continue to monitor for developments on the trade front, with the South China Morning Post reporting Tuesday that China has offered to increase U.S. agricultural purchases in exchange for a delay in tariffs and easing of a supply ban against telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies.