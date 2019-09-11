Stocks in Asia set to trade higher following muted session on Wall Street

Skip Navigation
The most important feature of the new iPhone 11 is its price

Two years after Apple broke new high-end ground with its first $1000 iPhone, Apple has reduced the price of its least expensive current iPhone.

Technology

All the new products Apple just announced

At Apple's annual fall product launch on Tuesday, it unveiled new iPhones, Apple Watches and an iPad, as well as new details about Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade.

Technology

Peloton sets IPO range, looks to raise as much as $1.2 billion

Peloton plans to price its shares between $26 and $29. The company is offering 40 million shares, which would value Peloton at $8.06 billion at the high end of the range.

CNBC Disruptor 50

Trump says he fired John Bolton — but Bolton says he 'offered' to...

Before the news broke, Bolton was expected to appear at a briefing with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Politics

Investors see less gloom, dump winners and buy economically...

There's a shift underway in the stock market that may be signalling that some investors believe there was way too much pessimism on Wall Street this summer.

Market Insider

Here's why Trump can't fudge the GDP number to boost his election...

Experts and former top economic officials say the economic data that underpins major government programs and forms the basis for private financial forecasts is likely safe...

Politics

Apple TV+ will cost $4.99 per month — here's how that stacks up

Apple underprices existing streaming video options with $4.99 per month offering. Here's where media and technology companies are pricing their offerings and what's still to...

Technology

Shift in stock trades indicates quieter recession fears,...

Shift in stock trades incidates quieter recession fears, strategist Bob Doll says

Markets

Former Fed Vice Chair Kohn backs rate cut, rejects Dudley idea to...

In a CNBC interview, Kohn indicated he believes the Fed will follow market expectations and lower its benchmark overnight lending rate by 25 basis points at its Sept. 17-18...

The Fed

Apple unveils the iPhone 11 – three experts on what this means...

Apple unveiled its latest smartphone and a range of other products including updated watches, iPads and details of its Apple TV+ streaming service in a wide-ranging product...

Trading Nation

GameStop shares tank after earnings miss, cuts sales forecast

Shares of GameStop tanked after the company reported second quarter earnings and sales that missed analysts' expectations.

Retail

Charts show gold, bond prices are nearing peak levels, Jim Cramer...

U.S. Treasury bond and gold prices are up dramatically and analyst Carley Garner argues it's time for them to come back down, Jim Cramer says.

Mad Money with Jim Cramer
Asia Markets

Stocks in Asia set to trade higher following muted session on Wall Street

Eustance Huang@EustanceHuang
Key Points
  • Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese and Australian stocks.
  • Shares of Apple suppliers in Asia will be watched today for any market reaction to the unveiling of the Cupertino-based tech giant's products on Tuesday.

Shares in Asia were set to trade higher on Wednesday following a muted session overnight stateside that left stocks on Wall Street little changed.

Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks, with both the Nikkei futures contract in Chicago and Osaka at 21,460. The Nikkei 225 last closed at 21,392.10.

Stocks in Australia were also set to rise at the open, with the SPI futures contract at 6,634.0 as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 6,614.10.

Shares of Apple suppliers in the region will be watched today for any market reaction to the unveiling of the Cupertino-based tech giant's latest products on Tuesday.

Investors will also continue to monitor for developments on the trade front, with the South China Morning Post reporting Tuesday that China has offered to increase U.S. agricultural purchases in exchange for a delay in tariffs and easing of a supply ban against telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies.

Asia-Pacific Market Indexes Chart

Overnight stateside, the S&P 500 ended its trading day just above the flatline at 2,979.39 while the Nasdaq Composite closed marginally lower at 8,084.16. The Dow Jones Industrial Average outperformed as it rose 73.92 points to close at 26,909.43.

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was last at 98.326 after trading below 98.4 for much of this week.

The Japanese yen, often viewed as a safe-haven currency, traded at 107.51 against the dollar following its weakening from levels around 106.8 earlier this week. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.6860 after rising from levels below $0.672 last week.

— CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report.