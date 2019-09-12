What to watch today: Dow to gain after Trump delays tariffs and Walmart expands delivery

BY THE NUMBERS

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH

Blackstone (BX) raised $20.5 billion for its largest-ever real estate fund. The private equity firm plans to invest in property around the world. AT&T (T) said weakness in its wireless equipment unit could hurt current quarter revenue, and also said this quarter's revenue at its WarnerMedia unit would fall by $400 million from a year ago. Yelp (YELP) may be an acquisition target of daily deals company Groupon (GRPN). The Wall Street Journal said Groupon is planning an acquisition amid shareholder discontent about its performance, and that the online review site may be a logical matchup. General Electric (GE) received $2.7 billion from its previously announced plan to reduce its ownership in Baker Hughes (BHGE). GE sold shares at $21.50 per share and reduced its stake in Baker Hughes to 38.4% from more than 50%. Oracle (ORCL) Co-Chief Executive Officer Mark Hurd is taking a health-related leave of absence, with his responsibilities covered by Co-Chief Executive Officer Safra Catz and Oracle founder Larry Ellison. The business software giant also released mixed quarterly earnings. British American Tobacco (BTI) will lay off 2,300 workers by January, about 4% of its workforce. The move by the world's second largest tobacco company will affect more than 20% of its upper management roles.

WATERCOOLER