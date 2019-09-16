European stocks lower on geopolitical tensions; Oil and gas stocks jump 3%

European stocks opened lower Monday morning as investors digest an escalation of tensions in the Middle East following an attack on Saudi oil production.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 slipped 0.5% in the early minutes of trade, travel and leisure stocks falling 1.5% to lead losses while oil and gas stocks surged 3% following the oil attack.

Oil prices surged overnight after drone attacks at the weekend hit major oil production facilities in Saudi Arabia, effectively wiping out 5% of global supply. Brent crude hit its highest intra-day percentage gain since the start of the Gulf War in 1991, and was trading around 10% higher Monday morning.

President Donald Trump said the U.S. is "locked and loaded" and was waiting to hear from Saudi Arabia as to the next steps, sparking fears of imminent military confrontation.

Asian stocks were mixed Monday afternoon after data revealed Chinese industrial output for August grew at its slowest pace for 17.5 years. Chinese Premier Li Kequiang said it is "very difficult" for China's economy to grow at a rate of 6% or more, due it its high starting base and a turbulent international backdrop.