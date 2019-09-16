European stocks lower on geopolitical tensions; Oil and gas stocks jump 3%

The trucking industry is worth hundreds of billions of dollars per year. Uber is going after this market with Uber Freight, an online platform that matches truckers with...Technologyread more
Drone strikes attacked an oil processing facility at Abqaiq and the nearby Khurais oil field on Saturday.
Trump said oil would be released if needed to keep the market well supplied and he would expedite the approval of pipelines in Texas and other states.
Saudi Aramco is aiming to restore by Monday about a third of its crude output that was disrupted after drone attacks on two key oil facilities, The Wall Street Journal...
Apple's new iPhones can still send texts, download apps, and make video calls, but the company spends a lot of time and effort marketing its new phones as powerful photography...
Some U.S. manufacturers say tariffs, if targeted, will help address longstanding unfair trade practices like intellectual property theft.
Supporters of a $15 minimum wage ballot initiative in Florida argue the state's inflation-tied pay hikes have not gone far enough.
Saudi Arabia shut down half its oil production Saturday after drone strikes hit the world's largest oil processing facility in an attack claimed by Yemen's Houthi rebels.
Trusii's hydrogen water machines were supposed to help users with their health problems, but customers claim the company is involved in a giant scam.
The decoupling of the world's two weightiest economies seems as inescapable as its extent and global impact remains incalculable.
BlackBerry has reinvented itself to become a leader in securing mobile communications and in embedded communications. Next year it plans to roll out new products. CEO John...
European stocks opened lower Monday morning as investors digest an escalation of tensions in the Middle East following an attack on Saudi oil production.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 slipped 0.5% in the early minutes of trade, travel and leisure stocks falling 1.5% to lead losses while oil and gas stocks surged 3% following the oil attack.
Oil prices surged overnight after drone attacks at the weekend hit major oil production facilities in Saudi Arabia, effectively wiping out 5% of global supply. Brent crude hit its highest intra-day percentage gain since the start of the Gulf War in 1991, and was trading around 10% higher Monday morning.
President Donald Trump said the U.S. is "locked and loaded" and was waiting to hear from Saudi Arabia as to the next steps, sparking fears of imminent military confrontation.
Asian stocks were mixed Monday afternoon after data revealed Chinese industrial output for August grew at its slowest pace for 17.5 years. Chinese Premier Li Kequiang said it is "very difficult" for China's economy to grow at a rate of 6% or more, due it its high starting base and a turbulent international backdrop.
Back in Europe, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday reiterated that the next few days would be key to securing a Brexit deal as he prepares to meet with European leaders.
Meanwhile in Italy, reports suggested that former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi is planning to break away from the ruling Democratic Party (PD) to set up a new centrist movement, complicating the new coalition between the PD and the anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S).
In corporate news, Axel Springer is planning layoffs as part of a cost-cutting effort after U.S. investment firm KKR became its largest shareholder, the German media group's chief executive said in an interview published Sunday by the Sueddeutsche Zeitung.
After the board of the London Stock Exchange (LSE) rejected a proposed $36.6 billion takeover offer from Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX), the Asian trading house has arranged meetings with LSE investors in a bid to curry favor, raising the prospect of a hostile takeover, according to Reuters.
Benetton holding company Edizione, which has a controlling 30.25% stake in Italian infrastructure giant Atlantia, expressed its dismay on Sunday following allegations of safety violations by Atlantia. Police on Friday revealed that evidence of falsified safety reports had been discovered as part of a probe of a deadly bridge collapse in Genoa last year.