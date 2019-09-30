5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday

These are the stocks posting the largest moves in the premarket Monday.Market Insiderread more
Possible U.S. restrictions on investing in Chinese companies would not only have a limited effect on China — but it could also hurt the United States.China Economyread more
Trump trade advisor Peter Navarro says recent reports that the U.S. is considering restrictions on Chinese companies as inaccurate.Marketsread more
"Rep. Adam Schiff illegally made up a FAKE & terrible statement, pretended it to be mine as the most important part of my call to the Ukrainian President, and read it aloud to...Politicsread more
CVS said it will discontinue sales the popular Zantac heartburn treatment and its own generic ranitidine products from its pharmacies after traces of a known carcinogen were...Retailread more
Schiff said Sunday that the impeachment inquiry will focus on "the fundamental breach of the president's oath of office."Politicsread more
Forever 21, whose aggressive real estate expansion weighed on its finances, has 815 stores globally.Retailread more
U.S. stock futures point to a higher Monday open on Wall Street on the last day of the third quarter.Marketsread more
Apple's "sales of its new line of iPhone are "stronger than muted expectations," J.P. Morgan said.Investingread more
SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk is slated to give an updated presentation on the company's Starship rocket on Saturday.Investing in Spaceread more
Alphabet has bucked a fall in FANG stocks this month, but one trader sees massive opportunity in a different name.Trading Nationread more
U.S. stock futures were pointing to a higher Monday open on Wall Street on the last day of the third quarter. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, as of Friday's close, was up nearly 1.6% for September after a wild and weaker August, which was the second down month of the year. For Q3, heading into Monday trading, the Dow was up nearly 1%, needing to add another 2% or so to eclipse July's all-time intraday high and record closing high.
A Treasury official said over the weekend that "the administration is not contemplating" limiting U.S. investment into China at "this time." Reports that such a plan was under consideration weighed on the Dow on Friday. Beijing called Washington's potential restrictions "the latest attempt at a decoupling," said state-owned media. High-level talks aimed at ending the more than yearlong trade war between the U.S. and China are set to resume Oct. 10.
Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, a 2019 policy voting member, told CNBC on Monday that he's "open-minded" when asked about the right level for interest rates, but suggested more cuts could be needed if economic headwinds increase. Evans, noted for his dovish views at the central bank, was still upbeat on the fundamentals for the U.S. The Fed earlier this month cut rates for the second time this year.
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said an agreement has been reached for the whistleblower at the center of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump to testify before Congress. In an interview on ABC's "This Week" on Sunday, the California Democrat said he expects the whistleblower to testify "very soon," but the timing depends on when the director of national intelligence completes the security clearance process for the individual's lawyers.
J.P. Morgan increased its price target on Apple by 9% to $265 per share, which represents a more than 20% increase from where the stock closed Friday. The brokerage, in a client note Monday, said it's "modestly raising" its iPhone volume forecasts, led by the lower-end iPhone 11. Apple also unveiled earlier this month the more expensive iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max models. J.P. Morgan also sees "three 5G enabled iPhones in September 2020."