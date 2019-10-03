New pictures of Google's phones leak before its big hardware event this month

Stocks dropped after the release of disappointing economic data added fuel to Wall Street's fears over the global economy.US Marketsread more
The same person who leaked several of Microsoft's new laptops ahead of its event has now published pictures of Google's new Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. Google is expected to unveil the phones during its hardware event on Oct. 15.
Evan Blass (@evleaks) published the photos on Twitter, showing the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 in some of the different colors Google will sell, including white, orange and black. The most distinguishing feature is the new camera square on the back, which looks similar to the back of Apple's new iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max and appears to show three camera sensors and a flash.
Google has already confirmed the Pixel 4 is coming. The company first teased a picture of it on June 12. Similar renders to the ones published by Blass leaked in July and, in the summer, Google confirmed some of the new features in a teaser video.
The Pixel 4 will let users unlock the phone with their face with technology that appears to be similar to Apple's Face ID. It will also support "Motion Sense" gestures using Google's Soli technology. It will let users wave their hand to skip songs, silence phone calls, snooze alarms and more.
Google's Pixel phones typically offer the best Android experience available, with guaranteed updates to the latest versions of the operating system and unique features that aren't available on other Android devices. Owners of the current Pixels can use Google Assistant to screen calls for them, for example.
Google will talk more about the phones and reveal the pricing and release date on Oct. 15.