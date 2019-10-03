New pictures of Google's phones leak before its big hardware event this month

The same person who leaked several of Microsoft's new laptops ahead of its event has now published pictures of Google's new Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. Google is expected to unveil the phones during its hardware event on Oct. 15.

Evan Blass (@evleaks) published the photos on Twitter, showing the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 in some of the different colors Google will sell, including white, orange and black. The most distinguishing feature is the new camera square on the back, which looks similar to the back of Apple's new iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max and appears to show three camera sensors and a flash.