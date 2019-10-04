Trump's Medicare reform would expand this tax-free account

U.S. President Donald Trump holds a signed executive order during an event in The Villages, Florida, U.S., on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.

A little-used Medicare option is getting a big push from the White House.

An executive order signed on Thursday by President Donald Trump includes a call for expanding access to medical savings accounts, or MSAs. While details are thin, the move echoes other efforts by the administration geared at making tax-advantaged savings options more readily available to Medicare recipients.

Broadly, the executive order is about bolstering Advantage Plans, which are used by about 36% — 22 million — of Medicare's 60.8 million beneficiaries.

More from Personal Finance:

This Medigap plan won't be available for some people next year

Women make this big mistake when it comes to life insurance

When unpaid debt can reduce your Social Security payments

These plans, offered through private insurance companies, deliver Medicare Part A (hospital coverage) and Part B (outpatient care) benefits and often extras such as limited dental and vision coverage. They also typically include Part D prescription drug coverage.

While the use of Advantage Plans has been steadily rising, a small fraction of Medicare beneficiaries — about 6,000 — are estimated to use MSA plans, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. Generally, this option combines a high-deductible Advantage Plan with an MSA.

It is similar to the better-known health savings account, or HSA, which also can only be used in conjunction with high-deductible health plans — a common offering among employers. For 2019, that's one with a deductible of at least $1,350 for an individual and $2,700 for a family, with maximum annual out-of-pocket costs (not counting premiums) of no more than $6,750 and $13,500, respectively. That excludes out-of-network costs.