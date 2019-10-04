Trump's Medicare reform would expand this tax-free account

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Powell says it's the Fed's job to keep the economy in a 'good...

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell described the U.S. economy as being solid, noting the central bank must do what it can to keep it there.

Marketsread more

Here's where the jobs are — in one chart

CNBC studied the net change in employment by industry for September based on data from the Labor Department.

Economyread more

Watch Fed Chairman Jerome Powell speak in Washington

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is set to speak Friday at an event organized by the central in Washington.

The Fedread more

Stock market goes from worried to rally mode on Friday

The market is in a slow melt-up mode on Friday.

Trader Talk with Bob Pisaniread more

HP stock tumbles after the company announces plans to cut up to...

The PC maker said it will cut between 7,000 and 9,000 jobs by the end of fiscal 2022.

Technologyread more

China trade war triggers closings, layoffs at US hardwood lumber...

It is a hard time for the U.S. hardwood lumber industry. The trade war with China has caused a steep drop in U.S. exports, and now the industry is cutting jobs.

Politicsread more

Here's why Trump's poll numbers are defying the impeachment mess

A very large number of Americans don't have high levels of trust and respect for the government, and they're generally OK with Trump being the junkyard dog who digs it all...

Politicsread more

Walmart to sell online women's apparel brand ModCloth to Go...

Walmart is selling online women's apparel business ModCloth, which it acquired in March of 2017, to Go Global Retail, the companies announced on Friday afternoon.

Retailread more

September unemployment rate falls to 3.5%, a 50-year low

The jobless rate dropped 0.2 percentage points to 3.5%, matching a level it last saw in December 1969.

Jobsread more

House members push for Zuckerberg to testify on Facebook's...

The growing pressure for Zuckerberg to testify comes after the House Financial Services committee was in talks for his No. 2 to appear.

Technologyread more

Black and Hispanic unemployment is at a record low

The jobless rate for Hispanics hit a record low of 3.9% in September, while African Americans maintained its lowest rate ever, the Labor Department reported.

Marketsread more

Microsoft says Iranian hackers targeted presidential campaign,...

Microsoft says hackers linked to the Iranian government have targeted a U.S. presidential campaign, as well as government officials, media targets and prominent ex-patriate...

Politicsread more
Personal Finance

Trump's Medicare reform would expand this tax-free account

Sarah O'Brien@sarahtgobrien
Key Points
  • Part of President Trump's missive calls for expanding access to so-called medical savings accounts.
  • Roughly 6,000 Medicare recipients — out of 60.8 million — use the option, which is paired with a high-deductible Advantage Plan.
U.S. President Donald Trump holds a signed executive order during an event in The Villages, Florida, U.S., on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.
EveEdelheit | Bloomberg | Getty Images

A little-used Medicare option is getting a big push from the White House.

An executive order signed on Thursday by President Donald Trump includes a call for expanding access to medical savings accounts, or MSAs. While details are thin, the move echoes other efforts by the administration geared at making tax-advantaged savings options more readily available to Medicare recipients.

Broadly, the executive order is about bolstering Advantage Plans, which are used by about 36% — 22 million — of Medicare's 60.8 million beneficiaries.

More from Personal Finance:
This Medigap plan won't be available for some people next year
Women make this big mistake when it comes to life insurance
When unpaid debt can reduce your Social Security payments

These plans, offered through private insurance companies, deliver Medicare Part A (hospital coverage) and Part B (outpatient care) benefits and often extras such as limited dental and vision coverage. They also typically include Part D prescription drug coverage.

While the use of Advantage Plans has been steadily rising, a small fraction of Medicare beneficiaries — about 6,000 — are estimated to use MSA plans, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. Generally, this option combines a high-deductible Advantage Plan with an MSA.

It is similar to the better-known health savings account, or HSA, which also can only be used in conjunction with high-deductible health plans — a common offering among employers. For 2019, that's one with a deductible of at least $1,350 for an individual and $2,700 for a family, with maximum annual out-of-pocket costs (not counting premiums) of no more than $6,750 and $13,500, respectively. That excludes out-of-network costs.

VIDEO3:2503:25
Here's how to get the most tax benefits out of a health savings account
The Exchange

HSAs also come with a triple tax benefit: Contributions, earnings and qualified withdrawals are tax-free. However, under current law, Medicare beneficiaries cannot contribute money to HSAs.

Likewise, recipients also can't contribute to MSAs. The insurer that offers the plan makes the contributions — an amount that could vary from year to year — and you can make tax-free withdrawals to cover medical expenses.

However, MSA plans do not include Part D prescription drug coverage, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Sign Up for Our Newsletter Your Wealth

Weekly advice on managing your money
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services.
By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

While it's uncertain what regulatory changes would be proposed to expand access to MSAs, Trump's 2020 budget proposal included allowing Medicare beneficiaries to contribute to such accounts with annual contribution limits matching those on HSAs. For 2019, those caps are $3,500 for individual and $7,000 for family coverage. People age 55 or older can put an extra $1,000 in per year.

Consumer advocates view the expansion of such tax-advantaged accounts as a move that would largely benefit wealthier households, which are more likely to have extra cash to put in the accounts — and often leave it there as an investment instead of withdrawing the money to pay for medical expenses.

Expanding MSAs would "help the healthy and wealthy," said David Lipschutz, associate director at the Center for Medicare Advocacy. "That shouldn't be a health policy goal."

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.