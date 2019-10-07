What to watch today: Dow to fall, US-China trade talks near and the second whistleblower

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
The main threat to the economy is the Trump administration's ongoing trade war, according to a survey of business economists.Economyread more
General Electric said on Monday it was freezing the pension plan for about 20,000 U.S. employees with salaried benefits, as the industrial conglomerate looks to cut its huge...Industrialsread more
Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey killed a tweet that reportedly said, "Fight for Freedom. Stand with Hong Kong."Politicsread more
The UAW said the sides will continue to negotiate but the most recent proposal from the company on Sunday morning was inadequate.Autosread more
Pro-democracy lawmaker, Claudia Mo, says "the Chief Executive has no power to enact regulations in the manner she has."China Politicsread more
Citi said in its upgrade of Uber that despite various overhangs from the company's IPO, it expects revenue growth to accelerate.Pro Analysisread more
The U.S. economy is actually looking "quite robust" thanks to a healthy labor market and higher consumer spending, Steve Schwarzman told CNBC Monday.US Economyread more
GE shares tumble, but technical analyst Bill Baruch says the stock may not be a buy until it dips to this level.Trading Nationread more
Stocks will try to regain their mojo as China and the U.S. hold long-awaited trade negotiations in Washington.Marketsread more
Stocks were set to fall at the opening bell, on reports that China is seeking to limit the scope of trade talks set to get underway this week. The major averages have a modest two-day win streak going, with the Dow and S&P 500 chalking up their biggest gains since mid-August on Friday. Both have posted three consecutive weekly losses. The Nasdaq did manage to post a weekly gain last week, thanks to Friday's rally and trimmed its October loss to 0.2%. (CNBC)
* Economists lower outlook, see rising risk of recession because of Trump's trade war (CNBC)
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has a public appearance today, but is only making what's described as "brief remarks" at the screening of a film about Marriner Eccles, who was chairman of the Fed under President Franklin Roosevelt. Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari will also speak today at a morning event in Prior Lake, Minnesota. (CNBC)
The only economic report out today occurs at 3 p.m. ET, when the government issues consumer credit figures for August. No earnings reports are on today's schedule. (CNBC)
A parade of U.S. diplomats will head to Capitol Hill for closed-door testimony this week as Democrats build their impeachment case against President Donald Trump, while the White House considers ways to slow down the process. (Reuters)
A second whistleblower has come forward with concerns about President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine. This whistleblower reportedly has first-hand knowledge of allegations listed in a previous whistleblower's complaint, which triggered an official impeachment inquiry in the House. (CNBC)
The justices are returning to the Supreme Court bench for the start of an election-year term that includes high-profile cases about abortions, protections for young immigrants and LGBT rights.The court meets this morning for its first public session since late June. (AP)
Chinese officials are reportedly growing hesitant to pursue a broad trade deal with the U.S. in negotiations set to begin this Thursday. Vice Premier Liu He, Chinese lead negotiator, told dignitaries that his offer to the U.S. will not include commitments on reforming Chinese industrial policy or government subsidies, key demands for Trump. (CNBC)
The United Auto Workers' strike against General Motors (GM) could continue for the foreseeable future, as the union said talks between the sides have "taken a turn for the worse." The UAW vice president said GM submitted an inadequate counter offer to a Saturday night proposal from the union. (CNBC)
Two protesters were charged today with violating Hong Kong's new ban on wearing masks at rallies, a move likely to add to a backlash that has thrown the semi-autonomous Chinese territory into deeper crisis. The city has been roiled by increasingly violent protests for over four months and banned masks in an attempt to quell the violence. (AP)
* Houston Rockets GM apologizes for Hong Kong tweet after China consulate tells team to 'correct the error' (CNBC)
Police have so far arrested 21 climate activists, they said today, at the start of two weeks of planned peaceful civil disobedience in London that will call for urgent government action to curb carbon emissions. The protests are part of what Extinction Rebellion activists call an "international rebellion," with similar actions taking part across the world. (Reuters)
Turkey is preparing to launch a military operation in northern Syria, and the U.S. will withdraw its troops in the area ahead of the long-planned attack. Earlier this year, Turkey said it will go ahead with its military offensive against Kurdish militias in northeastern Syria regardless of whether the U.S. withdraws its troops from the country. (CNBC)
HSBC (HSBC) is planning to cut up to 10,000 jobs, according to a report in the Financial Times. That would amount to more than 4% of the bank's workforce as it seeks to reduce costs.
Dish Network (DISH) and Fox Corp. (FOX) reached agreement on a new multi-year contract, restoring access to Fox local channels for Dish customers after a two-week absence.
Uber Technologies (UBER) was upgraded to "buy" from "neutral" at Citi, with a price target unchanged at $45 per share. Citi is optimistic about a positive shift in sentiment surrounding Uber's core ride-sharing business, among other factors.
Carnival Corp. (CCL) was downgraded to "hold" from "buy" at HSBC, which points to a slide in fiscal 2020 bookings for the cruise line operator.
KKR (KKR) is seeking to raise $1.5 billion for its third "special situations" fund, Reuters reported. Those funds invest in bonds of companies about to enter bankruptcy. The private equity firm raised $2 billion for its first such fund in 2014, and $3.35 billion for its second fund in 2016.
Invesco (IVZ) is cutting staff to help meet an annual cost-savings target of $475 million, according to the Financial Times. The asset management firm has been cutting jobs after buying smaller rival OppenheimerFunds, a deal announced last October and closed earlier this year.
Warner Bros.' "Joker" hauled in $93.5 million in its opening weekend, the highest debut for a film released in October in cinematic history. "Venom," a film about the origins of the Spider-Man villain of the same name, was the previous record holder with $80.2 million. (CNBC)