What to watch today: Dow to fall, US-China trade talks near and the second whistleblower

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has a public appearance today, but is only making what's described as "brief remarks" at the screening of a film about Marriner Eccles, who was chairman of the Fed under President Franklin Roosevelt. Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari will also speak today at a morning event in Prior Lake, Minnesota. (CNBC) The only economic report out today occurs at 3 p.m. ET, when the government issues consumer credit figures for August. No earnings reports are on today's schedule. (CNBC)

Stocks were set to fall at the opening bell, on reports that China is seeking to limit the scope of trade talks set to get underway this week. The major averages have a modest two-day win streak going, with the Dow and S&P 500 chalking up their biggest gains since mid-August on Friday. Both have posted three consecutive weekly losses. The Nasdaq did manage to post a weekly gain last week, thanks to Friday's rally and trimmed its October loss to 0.2%. (CNBC) * Economists lower outlook, see rising risk of recession because of Trump's trade war (CNBC)

A parade of U.S. diplomats will head to Capitol Hill for closed-door testimony this week as Democrats build their impeachment case against President Donald Trump, while the White House considers ways to slow down the process. (Reuters)



A second whistleblower has come forward with concerns about President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine. This whistleblower reportedly has first-hand knowledge of allegations listed in a previous whistleblower's complaint, which triggered an official impeachment inquiry in the House. (CNBC)

The justices are returning to the Supreme Court bench for the start of an election-year term that includes high-profile cases about abortions, protections for young immigrants and LGBT rights.The court meets this morning for its first public session since late June. (AP)

Chinese officials are reportedly growing hesitant to pursue a broad trade deal with the U.S. in negotiations set to begin this Thursday. Vice Premier Liu He, Chinese lead negotiator, told dignitaries that his offer to the U.S. will not include commitments on reforming Chinese industrial policy or government subsidies, key demands for Trump. (CNBC)

The United Auto Workers' strike against General Motors (GM) could continue for the foreseeable future, as the union said talks between the sides have "taken a turn for the worse." The UAW vice president said GM submitted an inadequate counter offer to a Saturday night proposal from the union. (CNBC)

Two protesters were charged today with violating Hong Kong's new ban on wearing masks at rallies, a move likely to add to a backlash that has thrown the semi-autonomous Chinese territory into deeper crisis. The city has been roiled by increasingly violent protests for over four months and banned masks in an attempt to quell the violence. (AP)



* Houston Rockets GM apologizes for Hong Kong tweet after China consulate tells team to 'correct the error' (CNBC)

Police have so far arrested 21 climate activists, they said today, at the start of two weeks of planned peaceful civil disobedience in London that will call for urgent government action to curb carbon emissions. The protests are part of what Extinction Rebellion activists call an "international rebellion," with similar actions taking part across the world. (Reuters)

Turkey is preparing to launch a military operation in northern Syria, and the U.S. will withdraw its troops in the area ahead of the long-planned attack. Earlier this year, Turkey said it will go ahead with its military offensive against Kurdish militias in northeastern Syria regardless of whether the U.S. withdraws its troops from the country. (CNBC)

HSBC (HSBC) is planning to cut up to 10,000 jobs, according to a report in the Financial Times. That would amount to more than 4% of the bank's workforce as it seeks to reduce costs.