5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

The White House is reportedly moving ahead with discussions about blocking U.S. government pension funds from investing in Chinese stocks, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday. This comes after Trump administration officials denied earlier reports that such an idea was under consideration. White House adviser Peter Navarro told CNBC last week that the reports were "fake news." However, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg that Trump officials met last week to talk about the matter. Last month, Bloomberg, and other news outlets including CNBC, reported the U.S. was thinking about curbs on American investments in China.