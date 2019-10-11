A pause in US-China trade war would be a 'big relief' to markets, says economist

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (C) gestures as he chats with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He (R) as U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (L) looks on after posing for a "family photo" at the Xijiao Conference Centre in Shanghai on July 31, 2019.

With many investors worried about further economic damages from the U.S.-China trade war, even a "pause" in that bilateral fight would be a "big relief" to markets, according to an economist.

"Even if we just get a pause, I think that will be very good. I think it will be a big relief for markets, so I think we will get a risk rally," Robin Brooks, managing director and chief economist at the Institute of International Finance, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Friday.

Stocks in the U.S. were taken on wild ride Thursday following several conflicting headlines related to U.S.-China trade talks this week. Officials from both countries met in Washington on Thursday to discuss trade, which U.S. President Donald Trump said were "going really well."

Trump is set to meet with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Friday.

Many analysts have low expectations for what the two sides could achieve in this week's talks. Some said the U.S. and China could reach a limited deal for the time being, while others predicted that the next rounds of tariff increases scheduled for Oct. 15 and Dec. 15 would be postponed.