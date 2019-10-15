Libra project will reach 100 members by the time it launches despite dropouts, group executive says

A visual representation of a cryptocurrency coin on display in front of the logos for Facebook and Libra.

A top executive from the association overseeing Facebook's cryptocurrency project said he is "confident" 100 members will join the group by the time the digital currency launches, despite a recent string of high-profile departures.

In a CNBC phone interview Tuesday, Bertrand Perez, chief operating officer and interim managing director of the Libra Association, said companies including "banking and financial institutions" have expressed interest in joining the digital currency project.

There are currently no banks among the 21 founding members of the Libra Association, and many of the established payments players who had originally committed to the project, including Visa and Mastercard, have dropped out in recent days.

"There's only one Visa, one Mastercard, I will not tell you that we have the equivalent, but I will tell you that we have reputable companies that are also very active in the financial and banking space," Perez said.

Perez did not name any specific companies but said the association would be making announcements about its membership in the coming months. He added the timeline for the launch of libra, which Facebook originally targeted for the first half of next year, could be moved as the group works to comply with regulations.

"With such a big project and the vision that we're having, launching a few quarters later or before makes no real change," he said.