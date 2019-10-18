5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

U.S. stock futures were pointing to a mixed Friday open on Wall Street — with two Dow stocks, Coca-Cola and American Express, reporting earnings before the bell. Coca-Cola fiscal second-quarter profit matched estimates. Revenue beat. Several international factors were in play, including weak Chinese GDP growth, Saturday's U.K. Parliament vote on Brexit and fighting between Turkish and Kurdish forces despite a U.S.-brokered cease-fire. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 were modestly higher Thursday, on track for a second straight positive week The S&P 500 just missed its first close over the 3,000 since Sept. 19, while the Dow just above 27,000.
China's latest reading on economic growth came in at its weakest level in 27½ years, as the trade war between Beijing and Washington continued to take its toll. China's gross domestic product in the third quarter grew just 6% from a year ago. Apple CEO Tim Cook met the chief of China's market regulator in Beijing, after the U.S. tech giant last week removed from its App Store an app that helped Hong Kong protesters track police movements.
The U.K. and European Union struck a long-awaited draft Brexit deal. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson now must persuade U.K. lawmakers to back his agreement, ahead of what is expected to be a close vote on Saturday. At midnight, defying retaliation threats, the U.S. imposed $7.5 billion worth of tariffs on EU goods, including targeting Airbus, Italian cheeses, French wines, Spanish olives and Scotch whisky.
President Donald Trump will host the 2020 G-7 summit of world leaders at the Trump National Doral Miami, a move Democrats leading the impeachment inquiry were quick to criticize as presidential self-dealing. Trump confirmed that Energy Secretary Rick Perry will step down at the end of the year. In recent weeks, the former governor of Texas became entangled in the Democratic-led impeachment probe into Trump's actions involving Ukraine.
Despite U.S.-brokered cease-fire that went into effect overnight, fighting continued Friday in a northeast Syrian border town at the center of the fight between Turkey and Kurdish forces. Trump framed the cease-fire deal with Turkey as "a great day for civilization." Turkish troops and their allied Syrian fighters launched the offensive on Oct. 9, two days after Trump suddenly announced he was withdrawing American troops from the border area.
— The Associated Press contributed to this report.