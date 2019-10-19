Applying to college early isn't always the best move

This month, thousands of high school students will submit their early action and early-decision applications to colleges.

By demonstrating a preference to a particular school, studies have shown, an early application can give you a leg up, which goes a long way with competition that's as fierce as it has ever been.

Early-decision applicants were accepted 62% of the time, versus 52% for all applicants, according to the National Association for College Admission Counseling's most recent State of College Admission report.

By many measures, applying early helps the prospective college student as well as the schools they wish to attend, yet the advantages are not shared equally.

Whether it's nonbinding early action or early decision, which is binding, the deadlines for these types of applications are typically between Nov. 1 and Nov.15, or even earlier for rolling admission.

For colleges, enticing students to apply early has several benefits, which is why more schools, including Tulane University and the University of Michigan, offer the option.

"A lot of schools are trying to jump ahead of other schools by presenting the application options sooner," said Eric Greenberg, president of Greenberg Educational Group, a New York-based consulting firm.

"As a practical matter, if a student applies early and gets in, it's much more likely they will say yes and apply to fewer schools at regular decision," Greenberg said.

Increasing the likelihood that a student will say yes improves a college's yield — or the percent of students who choose to enroll after being admitted — which is an important statistic for schools.

After Tulane announced in 2016 it was adding an early decision option, the number of applicants spiked and its admission rate fell, making it even more selective. That caused Tulane's yield to improve dramatically.