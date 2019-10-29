What to watch today: Dow to fall, Boeing CEO on Capitol Hill and Day 1 of Fed meeting

BY THE NUMBERS

U.S. stock futures were pointing to a slightly lower Tuesday open for Wall Street, following the first record highs for the S&P 500 since July 26. The S&P 500 is riding its first four-day win streak in three and a half months, while the Nasdaq has four straight gains for the first time in four months. Despite projections for a lower open, a reversal could see the Nasdaq hit record territory as it sits only four points from a record close and about 13 points from an all-time intraday high. (CNBC)



* Fed to cut rates again, but other economic concerns are emerging ahead of election: CNBC Survey Housing is the focus of today's economic reports, with the Case-Shiller report on August home prices at 9 a.m ET and the National Association of Realtors' September pending home sales at 10 a.m. ET. The Conference Board issues its October consumer confidence index at 10 a.m. ET. The Fed kicks off a two-day meeting today, with an interest rate decision and policy statement coming tomorrow at 2 p.m. ET. A third rate cut this year is expected. (CNBC) Dow components Merck (MRK) and Pfizer (PFE), along with General Motors (GM), highlight this morning's corporate earnings reports, with AutoNation (AN), Kellogg (K) and Mastercard (MA) also set to report. After-the-bell reports today include Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Allstate (ALL), Amgen (AMGN), Electronic Arts (EA), Herbalife Nutrition (HLF), Mattel (MAT), Mondelez International (MDLZ), and Yum China (YUMC). Beyond Meat (BYND) reported its first quarterly profit after-the-bell Monday, topping expectations for earnings and revenue. However, shares came under pressure after the company said it would need to offer more discounts to deal with growing competition. The IPO also lockup expires today. As of Monday's close, the stock was up over 320% from its $25 offering price in May. (CNBC)



Shares of GrubHub (GRUB) plunged more than 30% in premarket trading after the online deliver service matched forecasts with adjusted quarterly profit but saw revenue miss. GrubHub also gave weaker-than-expected current quarter guidance. "We believe online diners are becoming more promiscuous," the CEO wrote in a letter to shareholders. (Reuters)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH

Alphabet (GOOGL) reported lower-than-expected profit for the third quarter, though the Google parent's revenue was slightly above forecasts. The bottom line miss comes as the company reports record quarterly expenses as it invests in areas like cloud computing. On Monday, it was revealed that Alphabet made an offer to acquire Fitbit (FIT), which closed up 30% on the news. T-Mobile US (TMUS) beat estimates with quarterly earnings, though the mobile service provider's revenue fell below forecasts. The bottom line results were helped by better-than-expected new subscriber additions. BP (BP) reported a sharp drop in third-quarter profit amid lower production and weaker oil prices, but its earnings did come in above analyst forecasts. Marathon Petroleum (MPC) is set to spin off its chain of gasoline stations, and is also mulling a shake-up of its executive leadership, reported the Wall Street Journal. The moves are designed to help appease concerns of activist shareholders including Elliott Management.

