'Game of Thrones' showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss reportedly no longer working on 'Star Wars' trilogy

David Benioff and D. B. Weiss attend the "Game Of Thrones" season 8 premiere on April 3, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/FilmMagic)

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, the first-time showrunners who brought "Game of Thrones" to life on HBO have reportedly walked away from their deal with Disney's Lucasfilm to launch a "Star Wars" feature film trilogy in 2022.

On Monday, Deadline reported that the duo had parted ways with Lucasfilm and would no longer be writing or producing what would have been the first new films in a post-Skywalker era. The pair cited their recent $200 million deal with Netflix as a reason they will not able to continue the Star Wars project.

"We love Star Wars," Benioff and Weiss said in a joint statement to Deadline. "When George Lucas built it, he built us too. Getting to talk about Star Wars with him and the current Star Wars team was the thrill of a lifetime, and we will always be indebted to the saga that changed everything."

This is the second project to fall to wayside because of Benioff and Weiss' contract with Netflix. HBO's "Confederate," which would have depicted an alternate universe in which the Confederacy successfully seceded from the Union, has reportedly been shelved after the showrunners signed with Netflix.

While Benioff and Weiss were the shepherds of the Emmy Award-winning "Game of Thrones," there has been criticism about their writing on the show in later seasons, when the pair no longer had author George R. R. Martin's source material to work from.

Not to mention, the final season of "Game of Thrones" was widely panned by fans and critics. Analysts started to wonder if the pair would be able to create their own path in the Star Wars universe.

Lucasfilm has no shortage of Star Wars projects in the pipeline. "The Mandalorian" arrives on Disney+ on Nov. 12, "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" hits theaters on Dec. 20 and Disney+ will soon have an Obi-Wan Kenobi spin-off series and another featuring Cassian Andor and K2-S0 from "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story."

Not to mention, "The Last Jedi" director Rian Johnson is expected to pen a feature film trilogy for Lucasfilm. It was also recently announced that Marvel's Kevin Feige would also be throwing his hat into the Star Wars ring.

"David Benioff and Dan Weiss are incredible storytellers," Kathleen Kennedy, the head of Lucasfilm, said in a statement to Deadline. "We hope to include them in the journey forward when they are able to step away from their busy schedule to focus on Star Wars."

Lucasfilm and Disney did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

