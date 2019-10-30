Samsung teases a new foldable smartphone that shuts like an old flip phone

Samsung showed off a new concept for a foldable phone at its developer conference on October 29, 2019.

Samsung gave a sneak peek of a new foldable smartphone concept that folds vertically like an old flip phone, rather than horizontally like its recently released Galaxy Fold device.

The South Korean tech giant showed off the design in a video at its developer conference on Tuesday. The clip starts off with the Galaxy Fold flipping open and closing again before transitioning to a new model that shuts in half like a clamshell.

It's a brief teaser for what's to come as Samsung and some other phone makers race to find new ways of innovating in smartphone design. Huawei recently released its folding phone, the Mate X, in China, while fellow Chinese firm Xiaomi has previously teased a gadget that folds backwards from a tablet into a phone that can be held with one hand.

It isn't yet clear whether Samsung plans on releasing the device commercially. According to Reuters, the firm said in a statement that it couldn't comment on future products but is "committed to pioneering the foldable category, including investing in the development of new form factors."

A Samsung spokesperson wasn't immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC.