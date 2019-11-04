The workplace trend that explains why McDonald's CEO firing was swift

Former McDonald's CEO Stephen Easterbrook unveiling the company's new corporate headquarters during a grand opening ceremony on June 4, 2018, in Chicago

Former McDonald's CEO Steve Easterbrook was responsible for some big successes. But whatever value his decisions and acquisitions bring to the company in the future, they couldn't save him.

Even though Easterbrook oversaw several key technology acquisitions for McDonald's at a time when the rise of mobile order and delivery are pressuring the restaurant sector, and even though he was widely seen as helping to shore up investor confidence in the fast-food giant, he was axed over the weekend by the board after it was revealed he had a romantic relationship with a colleague.

"Given the values of the company, I agree with the board that it is time for me to move on," Easterbrook wrote in an email to employees.

The key word in that sentence: values.

Values increasingly matter to workers across the nation, and in a tight labor market with intense competition for talent, values should matter to employers. On Monday morning McDonald's announced its chief people officer was also leaving the company, though it provided no reason.

Sixty-nine percent of workers say it's very important to work for a company with clearly stated values, while another 22% say it's somewhat important, according to the latest CNBC/SurveyMonkey Workplace Happiness survey.

More than 9 in 10 employed people say it is both important to them to work for a company with clearly stated values (92%), as well as for a company whose values are aligned with their own personal values (91%). These results vary little by age, race, gender, salary, full- or part-time status or job level.

What's more, a third of younger workers (ages 18–34) say they have left a job in the past five years because their company did something that was "morally unacceptable" to them, according to the survey.