Everything Jim Cramer said about the stock market on 'Mad Money,' including growth and value stocks, Twilio error, machine trading, FireEye CEO

CNBC's Jim Cramer breaks down why Wall Street is turning down some high-growth stocks in lieu of other value stocks. The "Mad Money" host sits down with FireEye CEO Kevin Mandia to get insight into what role cybersecurity will play in the 2020 election. Later in the show he takes a look at three high-yield stocks worth owning, gets an update from Twilio CEO Jeff Lawson about a forecast misprint in a press release and berates the impact of machine trading on stock prices.

Wall Street is showing 'no mercy' toward growth stocks like Uber, falling in love with value stocks like Kroger

Daniel Acker | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The real threat to the 2020 election, according to FireEye chief

Kevin Mandia, CEO, FireEye Scott Mlyn | CNBC

FireEye CEO Kevin Mandia said Tuesday that he feels "confident" that voting machines are secure ahead of the 2020 presidential election. But the cybersecurity executive told Cramer that he is less certain when it comes to targeted misinformation campaigns that seek to change people's minds — and therefore, the way they vote at the ballot box. "I'm not worried about the vote count. I'm more worried about those influence operations that you don't even know are happening to you," Mandia said on "Mad Money."

Three high-yield stocks to buy

A pedestrian talks on a mobile phone as she walks past a Verizon Wireless retail store in Washington, D.C. Andrew Harrer | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has pieced together back-to-back record closes, but there are still opportunities to find stocks in the index at a relative bargain with an attractive yield, Cramer said. That is the case with the new Dow Chemical, Verizon and Walgreens Boots Alliance, the host said. Referencing technical analysis from Dan Fitzpatrick, Cramer said buying the stocks of these three companies would be particularly wise because the Dow is likely to continue its breakout and go higher. "And when you get this kind of breakout, Fitzpatrick says you want to buy as early in the process as possible," Cramer said.

Twilio CEO assures cloud company is still on track in forecast mea culpa

Jeff Lawson, CEO, Twilio Scott Mlyn | CNBC

Twilio is out to shore up support from shareholders after management made a mistake on its full-year earnings guidance earlier this week. Shares of the cloud company have fallen about 5.3% since having to offer a mea culpa and correct its 2019 earnings per share forecast to between 12 cents and 13 cents, down from 16 cents and 17 cents as previously stated alongside its third-quarter report. "The calculation error was a simple math error in the press release for our quarterly earnings," CEO Jeff Lawson said in a one-on-one interview with Cramer. "We have to make sure to get those things right, and we have instituted additional processes and controls to make sure such an error cannot happen again."

Machine trading is a 'travesty' for the market

Dowell | Getty Images

Cramer railed against automated trading that he said is to blame for the unwarranted spikes in a number of cyclical stocks. Shares of Caterpillar have surged 10% since reporting disappointing third-quarter results and cutting guidance about two weeks ago. Union Pacific and FedEx have both rallied more than $10 in the three trading days of November. "It's a rotation based on the idea that the economy's in better shape than the bears thought," the host said. Cramer blamed the errant jumps in the transport stocks on machine trading, calling the buying "robotic."

