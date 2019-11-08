What to watch today: Dow to rise as Disney pops, Bloomberg gets ready and the Bull's move

THE NUMBERS

Booking Holdings (BKNG) earned an adjusted $45.36 per share for its latest quarter, beating estimates. However, the operator of Priceline and other travel websites saw revenue come in slightly below forecasts. It also warned on future earnings. Activision Blizzard (ATVI) exceeded estimates with adjusted quarterly profit of 32 cents per share. Revenue also beat. The video game maker said it saw record growth in subscriptions during the quarter, thanks in large part to its game World of Warcraft: Classic. Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) reported better-than-expected fiscal second quarter adjusted earnings and revenue, helped by strong results for the company's NBA, Grand Theft Auto, and Red Dead Redemption games. However, Take-Two also warned on current-quarter guidance. Zillow Group (ZG) lost an adjusted 12 cents per share for the third quarter, smaller than the 21 cent loss that Wall Street had anticipated. The real estate website operator's revenue was also better than estimated. It also issued an upbeat forecast. Dropbox (DBX) came in 2 cents ahead of estimates with adjusted quarterly profit of 13 cents per share, with the cloud storage company's revenue also above estimates. The company said it benefited from its new desktop app, which was introduced in September.

