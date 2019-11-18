New client best interest rule raises standards but 'muddies the water' on advisor, broker differences

What is a suitable investment for someone? What is in an investor's best interest? What is the difference between a securities broker and a financial advisor? If you have no idea, you're not alone.

"There is still so much confusion with financial terms," said Ashley Guerra, chief compliance officer for registered investment advisor Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, ranked No. 12 on the CNBC FA 100 list of top financial advisors for 2019. "I don't see a lot more awareness of the issue among investors.

"I still have friends that call me their broker sometimes," she added.

Regulation Best Interest (Reg BI), the new rules passed by the SEC in September, may have raised the standard of care required of brokers making investment recommendations to their clients, but it didn't clear up the confusion about the differences between RIAs and brokers.

More from Financial Advisor 100:

Move to zero commissions concerns advisors

Advisor firms step up succession planning efforts

The worst money mistakes these advisors have seen

"This just muddies the water further and confuses consumers," said Guerra, whose firm manages $1.3 billion in client assets. "The standard is wishy-washy and unenforceable.

"If the SEC wanted to make things clearer, they should have just dropped the façade and called brokers salespeople."

The decades-long debate over what the duties and obligations of brokers and RIAs to their clients are and how they should be regulated rages on. For RIAs, the new rules have little direct impact. Like brokers, they will be required to file a Form CRS — short for "customer relationship summary" — but they remain regulated as fiduciaries under the 1940 Investment Advisors Act.

The form lays out the services that brokers and advisors will provide to clients, the fees and costs of those services, the conflicts of interest they may have, the standard of conduct by which they are regulated and whether the firm or advisor has a legal or disciplinary history. It's "more paperwork," said Guerra, though not particularly onerous.