A major UK lender just launched a digital bank to compete with unicorns like Monzo and Revolut

British lender NatWest has launched a digital bank to compete in the U.K.'s thriving fintech space.

NatWest — a subsidiary of RBS — launched cloud-based bank Bo on Wednesday, with the service going live on both Apple's App store and Google Play.

Those who sign up to the digital bank will be sent a bright yellow Visa card and access their account via Bo's mobile app.

Bo was designed to help people manage their money, according to NatWest, and includes features to help users budget, set savings goals and access "great Visa exchange rates" when using their card abroad. Users will also be instantly alerted whenever they use their card.

"As we're part of NatWest, people can rely on Bo to keep their money safe," Bo CEO Mark Bailie said in a press release Wednesday. "But as a digital bank, built entirely on a separate cloud-based technology, Bo is also able to harness new technology and develop rapidly in line with our customers' needs and expectations."

While banks are under increased pressure to innovate, they're not facing an existential crisis, Raman Bhatia, HSBC's head of digital for the U.K. and Europe told CNBC earlier this year. The lenders that will win in the long run, he says, are those that people trust.

"I think one thing which remains a truism is customers do have a very high degree of trust when it comes to money, their deposits and their identity with respect to established banks," Bhatia said. "And banks need to work harder than ever to preserve that trust."