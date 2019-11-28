Taiwan's election season kicks into high gear, as accusations of China meddling fly

Election season is entering its final lap in Taiwan, and comes amid allegations of severe meddling by the mainland China government.

This week, Taiwan detained two executives at a Hong Kong-listed firm on suspicion of violating national security, Reuters reported. They were detained in Taipei to help with investigations over allegations — by a Chinese asylum seeker in Australia — that China interfered in Taiwan and Hong Kong.

The detention of the two men came less than two months before Taiwanese head to the polls with incumbent President Tsai Ing-wen seeking a second term. Her popularity was bolstered amid her increasingly confrontational stance against the Chinese Communist Party as social unrest in Hong Kong dragged on.

Allegations of mainland meddling have intensified in recent days due to a combination of factors, said Russell Hsiao, executive director of the Global Taiwan Institute, a Washington-based think tank. He cited "heightened activities that have raised public sensitivities in Taiwan towards CCP (Chinese Communist Party) interference issues," such as Hong Kong.

Pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong started nearly six months ago. What began as demonstrations against a now-scrapped extradition bill has morphed into calls for full democracy. Hong Kong is a British colony that returned to Chinese rule in 2017.

According to Hsiao, Taipei has been on high alert since November last year, when Tsai's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lost local elections in important cities to the opposition party Kuomintang (KMT) — or Nationalist Party, which is seen to be Beijing-friendly. In particular, the DPP lost its stronghold of Kaohsiung, the southern port city where it had held power for more than 20 years.

"There have already been a number of high-profile disclosures made by intelligence sources in Taipei and by US officials in the last year, that have pointed to Beijing's ongoing activities on this front as well as its intent to interfere in Taiwan's political process," Hsiao told CNBC.