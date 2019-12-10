What to watch today: Dow to fall, Trump impeachment articles coming and USMCA deal near

BY THE NUMBERS

U.S. stock futures were pointing to a second straight day of losses at today's open on Wall Street as Sunday's deadline for new U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods looms. The Fed meets today and tomorrow in its final meeting in a year that saw three interest rate cuts. No rate action is expected. Stocks are coming off their first decline in four days, although they remain close to record highs. (CNBC) China is buying more U.S. soybeans, as both countries try to reach an initial agreement on trade. Between September and November this year, Chinese imports of American soybeans increased 13 times from the same period last year, according to a data analysis. U.S. soybean exports to China dropped off sharply in the second half of last year after Beijing retaliated to U.S. tariffs with its own duties. (CNBC)



* China says pork prices surged 110% in November due to the ravages of African Swine Fever (CNBC) On today's U.S. economic calendar, the government is out with revised third-quarter productivity figures at 8:30 a.m. ET. Auto parts retailer AutoZone (AZO) is out with quarterly earnings this morning along with HD Supply Holdings (HDS). Dave & Buster's Entertainment (PLAY) and Gamestop (GME) release after the bell. (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH

Stitch Fix (SFIX) reported a breakeven quarter, compared to estimates of a 6 cents per share loss, with the online clothing styling service reporting better-than-expected revenue. Chewy (CHWY) lost 20 cents per share for its third quarter, 4 cents wider than analysts had been anticipating. However, the online pet products seller did report better-than-expected revenue, and also raised its full-year sales guidance. Pershing Square Capital Management took a new position in testing equipment maker Agilent Technologies (A), according to an SEC filing. The stake is currently worth about $246 million. Sanofi (SNY) announced plans to stop investing in diabetes research. The French drug maker is trying to focus on specialized disease categories such as cancer. Norton LifeLock (NLOK) is drawing takeover interest from a number of companies, including cybersecurity software rival McAfee. That's according to the Wall Street Journal, which also said there is no guarantee a deal will be struck and that none is likely before the first quarter of 2020. Comcast (CMCSA) plans to spend $2 billion on content and marketing for its Peacock streaming service, according to Chief Financial Officer Michael Cavanagh. The NBCUniversal and CNBC parent will debut the Peacock service in April. PG&E (PCG) plans to take a $4.9 billion charge against current quarter earnings, in connection with the $13.5 billion settlement with wildfire victims. That would bring the total fire-related charges for the utility to $25 billion. Lululemon (LULU) Chief Operating Officer Stuart Haselden will leave the apparel maker in January to become chief executive officer at direct-to-consumer luggage company Away.

WATERCOOLER