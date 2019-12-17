What to watch today: Dow to drop on Boeing pressure and Trump impeachment rules up for debate

BY THE NUMBERS

U.S. stock futures were pointing to a narrowly mixed open for the Tuesday session, after the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all closed at record highs Monday, marking their fourth straight day of gains. The Dow is now aiming for its first win streak of five days or more in three months, and the Nasdaq its first in five months. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq continue on pace for their largest yearly gains since 2013, but the S&P 500 could post its best year since 1997 if it can increase its year-to-date gain by a little more than 2 percentage points before the end of December. (CNBC) Dow stock Boeing (BA) was under continued pressure after the company confirmed on Monday its plans to suspend production of its 737 Max planes next month, a drastic step after the FAA said its review of the aircraft would continue into next year. The measure is set to ripple through the aerospace giant's supply chain and broader economy. (CNBC)



* Boeing will still burn $1 billion a month on 737 Max even with production halt, JP Morgan says (CNBC) Pressuring European stocks, the pound fell about 1% in early trade today against the dollar after media reports said that the British government will make it illegal for the post-Brexit transition period to be extended, leaving little time for a trade deal to be agreed with the EU. (CNBC) On today's U.S. economic calendar, the government is out with November housing starts at 8:30 a.m. ET. At 9:15 a.m. ET, November industrial production figures are out. The Labor Department is out with its October "JOLTS" report, the measure of job opportunities and labor turnover, at 10 a.m. (CNBC) Electronics manufacturer Jabil (JBL) and truck maker Navistar (NAV) are out with quarterly earnings this morning, while uniform maker Cintas (CTAS), FedEx (FDX) and office furniture manufacturer Steelcase (SCS) report after the closing bell. (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH

Unilever (UL, UN) expects sales growth to be slightly below prior targets for the current year, although the consumer products giant has reaffirmed its earnings outlook. Roche's acquisition of Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) is expected to be completed today, following news that the Federal Trade Commission had approved the $4.3 billion acquisition. British regulators had given their OK earlier Monday. Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) shares are under pressure, following stress tests of Britain's biggest banks. Investors are concerned that plans to double the bank's capital buffer could put 2020 share buyback plans in jeopardy. Novartis (NVS) abandoned its experimental asthma drug fevipiprant, after it failed in late-stage trials. The drug maker had been regarding the treatment as highly promising. AMC Entertainment (AMC) is no longer North America's largest movie theater operator, after Britain's Cineworld Group, owner of the Regal chain, struck a deal to buy Canadas Cineplex for $1.65 billion.

WATERCOOLER