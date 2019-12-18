5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday

1. Wall Street could see more records even as the House likely votes to impeach Trump

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on November 15, 2019 in New York City. As trade talks with China show some progress, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 222 points to close above 28, 000 for a new record. Spencer Platt | Getty Images News | Getty Images

2. After the expected House impeachment, here's what happens next

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (C)(D-NY), flanked by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (L), House Financial Services Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters (2nd L) (D-CA), and House Committee on Oversight and Reform Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney (D-NY), announces articles of impeachment against US President Donald Trump during a press conference at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, December 10, 2019. Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images

The Democratic-controlled House needs just a simple majority vote to impeach Trump. He would be the third president in history to be formally impeached. The expected House approval of two impeachment articles, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, would move the process to the GOP-led Senate for a trial. The Senate would need a two-thirds majority to remove the president, and that's unlikely to happen. On Tuesday, Trump sent House Speaker Nancy Pelosi a raging, six-page letter in which he tore into the impeachment process, calling it an "illegal, partisan attempted coup." The impeachment charges arose from concerns about Trump's withholding of congressionally mandated military aid for Ukraine and his request to Ukraine's president to announce a corruption investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden.

3. Americans divided on Trump impeachment but not along party lines: CNBC survey

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a the White House Summit on Child Care, in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on December 12, 2019 in Washington, DC. Mark Wilson | Getty Images

According to a new CNBC All-America Economic Survey, the nation is evenly divided on whether Trump should be impeached, but about 1 in 5 people are either open to changing their mind or are unsure. The poll of 800 Americans nationwide found that 45% disapprove of Congress impeaching Trump and 44% approve, a split that's little changed from September. However, the poll shows a massive partisan split, with 78% Democratic support for impeachment and 83% Republican opposition. Independents disapprove of impeachment 46%-41%.

4. House passes massive spending bill and gets ready to approve the USMCA

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal(L), Democrat of Massachusetts, speaks about the US - Mexico - Canada Agreement, known as the USMCA, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, December 10, 2019. Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images

The House, a day before Wednesday's Trump impeachment vote, passed a $1.4 trillion government spending package, handing the president a victory on his U.S.-Mexico border fence while giving Democrats spending increases across a swath of domestic programs. The funding bill includes a provision prohibiting the sale of cigarettes, e-cigarettes, cigars and other tobacco products to people under age 21. On Thursday, a day after expected impeachment, the House is set to vote on a major rewrite of the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement. The House Ways and Means Committee on Tuesday cleared the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, a major Trump priority, to the full House.

5. Here's what Wall Street expects if Trump were to be reelected

wall street sign with new york stock exchange blured flags as background Fischerrx6 | iStock | Getty Images