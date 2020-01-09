Despite turmoil in Middle East, this tech entrepreneur is providing thousands of jobs for women there

Jordanian entrepreneur Nour Al Hassan is founder and CEO of Ureed, a digital editorial marketplace that connects businesses across the globe with freelance linguists in the Arab world. PrezLab

The mounting tension between the U.S. and Middle East adds to the long list of challenges citizens there are facing. Lack of jobs is another. This is especially so for women, who face even more obstacles — from access to finance to freedom of movement — when it comes to making money separately from their husbands and families. Thanks to Jordanian entrepreneur Nour Al Hassan, thousands of women there are now making a substantial income. In 2017, unable to find consistently high-quality, on-demand Arabic translation services for her nine-year-old translation agency Tarjama — which means "translate" in Arabic — she launched Ureed, an online editorial marketplace that connects businesses all over the world with Arabic writers and editors who work from home. Most of Ureed's freelancers are women who, until now, had been prohibited from working outside the home in a traditional setting. To date, Al Hassan says Ureed, which means "I want" and is based in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, provides work in the linguistic services for some 17,000 freelancers across the region. "A lot of women in the Middle East are super-talented and highly educated," said Al Hassan, "but unfortunately they are not given the opportunity to work for valued companies or 9-to-5 jobs. We can balance that by giving them flexibility and guaranteeing that they will be paid in a seamless manner. Freelancers worry about getting paid, but the minute a customer signs onto our platform and assigns a job, payment is held in an escrow account for the freelancer."

Tapping Arab brainpower

Although almost all girls in the Middle East and North Africa now attend school, and more women than men go to university, according to the World Bank, women's participation in the workforce remains among the lowest in the world, hovering around 20%, according to the latest data from the International Labour Organization. In other regions it is roughly 40%. Fewer than 20% are believed to hold college degrees. What's more, a global report from the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development found that women often do not share the same rights as men when pursuing a profession and that "protective" labor laws restricted women's work hours and the sectors in which they could work. "There are two kinds of women — women and stubborn women," observed Amal Drahmeh Masri, the founder of "Middle East Business Magazine and News." "In this part of the world, you need to be a stubborn one to succeed," she said. Whether stubborn or simply determined, Al Hassan has been extraordinarily successful. After graduating from Ahlia University in Manama, Bahrain, with a law degree, Al Hassan founded Pinkmoon Assets, a luxury events company. In 2008, while running the company and working as a consultant for the United States Agency for International Development, also known as USAID, she started Tarjama, which quickly grew from two women to 160 full-time employees. By 2016, Tarjama was turning down work due to capacity workload and limited human resources. "Even when we wanted to use freelancers," Al Hassan recalled, "it was always a struggle to know how to pay them, how to vet them, how to make sure they're good."

Expanded and seamless employment for women through technology is Ureed's business model. But empowerment is the company's underlying mission. The women shown here are trainees for full-time employment at Tarjama. PrezLab

With the gig economy on the rise and freelancers increasingly in demand, the solution was to spin off a new company that would use a digital platform for companies seeking writers and translators and educated women seeking work in those areas from home. The result was online freelance platform Ureed. Upon signing up, companies have immediate access to a global network of remote workers whose services range from writing, content creation and SEO blogging to editing, translating and adaptation. The companies then post a job, including details and specifying required skills, and invite freelancers from Ureed's extended network of workers to bid. After accepting a bid posted by a freelancer that's a match between the company's budget and the freelancer's qualifications, the two collaborate until the job is done and the writer or translator is paid. Expanded and seamless employment for women through technology may be Ureed's business model. But empowerment is the company's underlying mission and, for Al Hassan, the primary driver of the business.

Technology has allowed Al Hassan to reach and recruit thousands of potential freelancers, largely through social media. The company also partners with universities in the region, including Saint Joseph University and University of Sharjah, to offer courses in writing and translating and provides additional courses and webinars online through UReed Academy. In November, Tarjama acquired Captivate Arabia, an audio-visual translation and subtitling agency, to enhance the company's position in the audio-visual translation domain. "Technology has allowed us to scale," Al Hassan said. "Without it we could never have reached that number of women, or efficiently taken on more work or been able to pay them so seamlessly."

Workforce of the future